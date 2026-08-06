4 Daily Exercises That Firm Waist Faster Than Corset Workouts After 50

These daily moves can help you sculpt a lean, firm waistline.

Corsets were once seen as a simple way to achieve a slim, sculpted waistline. Since then, we’ve learned that a nutritious diet and regular exercise provide a more comfortable, healthy, and sustainable approach to strengthening and toning the waistline. But choosing just the right slimming moves is essential—and you don’t necessarily need to turn to corset workouts to achieve your goal.

We spoke with Jacob Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor (2019), Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021, who shares four daily exercises you can do to help firm your waist faster than corset workouts after 50.

“The waistline often changes after 50 because several things can happen at once. People gradually lose muscle, move less, and burn fewer calories through daily activity. Hormonal changes can also affect where the body is more likely to store fat. For many people, more of it starts showing up around the midsection,” Siwicki tells us. “Posture plays a role, too. When the glutes and deep core weaken, the pelvis can tip forward and the stomach can look more pronounced even without a huge change in body fat. Strength training cannot control every hormonal change, but it can rebuild muscle, improve posture, keep people active, and make maintaining a healthy body composition much easier.”

The exercises below cover the main roles of the core: controlling rotation, stabilizing the spine, resisting side bending, and connecting the upper body to the lower body.

“You do not need to crank out hundreds of side bends or wrap yourself into a corset workout. A few controlled sets of these four will train the waist more completely,” Siwicki adds.

Now, let’s get started!

Suitcase Carry

Begin standing tall, holding one dumbbell at your side. Walk straight for 30 seconds without allowing your loaded shoulder to dip down. Repeat on the other side.

Standing Woodchops

Hold a dumbbell with both hands and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lift the dumbbell toward your right side, keeping your arms straight. Twist your torso, and carefully rotate your legs to bring the dumbbell down to your left. Bend at the knees while dropping your hips to bring the dumbbell toward the ground. Repeat by lifting the dumbbell back to the right and overhead. Repeat on the other side.

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Dead Bugs

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and knees lifted in a tabletop position. Press your back into the floor and engage your core. Lower one arm and the opposite leg. Return to the start position. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.

Side Plank From the Knees