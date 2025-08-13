These 5 Everyday Moves Keep Me Strong in My 50s

If you’re looking for just the right exercises that will keep you strong and sculpted well into your 50s, you’ve come to the right place. We spoke with Jenifer Anderson, certified ACE group exercise instructor and fitness professional, who shares the five daily moves she swears by to boost overall fitness.

“I love a combination of bodyweight work and some intentional strength exercise,” Anderson tells us. “Each of the exercises below builds strength and muscular endurance. Muscles will become challenged to grow stronger (promoting healthier bones and joints), and you’ll gain endurance (think longer walks, hikes, runs).”

Anderson says that balance can be incorporated into any of these exercises as well. For instance, when performing a plank or pushup, lift your hand when you reach the top of the movement. At the bottom of a squat, lift one foot off the floor to check your balance.

“Balance is something we have to consistently work on as we age, and finding small ways to incorporate it into your workout will be a huge benefit,” Anderson notes.

5 Daily Exercises To Stay Strong in Your 50s

Pushups

“Pushups are a go-to—you can change your hand positioning, add power with tempo work or make it more achievable by starting on the knees or on a wall,” Anderson explains. “Pushups are deceiving because they aren’t just upper body work. You’ve got a ton of core in there and you can add in movement to include your lower body, too.”

Start with a high plank with hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms.

Squats

Squats provide an excellent lower-body workout.

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart on the floor. Extend your arms before you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to standing.

Deadlifts

“Changing your foot position, racking the weights in front or back or elevating your heels are all ways to change the angle and workload [of this exercise],” Anderson says.

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Bend your knees slightly and hold the weights in front of your thighs. Press your hips back as you lower the dumbbells down your leg. Maintain a straight back as you do so. Squeeze your glutes to stand up tall.

Plank

Place your hands under your shoulders. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit. Walk your feet out to hip-width. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads. Hold the position.

Burpees

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat and place your hands on the ground. Jump your feet back to assume a high plank. Perform a pushup. Jump your feet up toward your hands. Explode upward, reaching both arms overhead.

