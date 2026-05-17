5 Standing Exercises That Restore Shoulder Strength Faster Than Gym Machines After 60

It's essential to regularly train your shoulders through the full range of motion.

How strong are your shoulders? A solid way to assess is by looking at your range of motion, whether you experience pain, and how stable your arms are when you carry something. You should also be able to comfortably perform daily tasks in a stable movement without fatiguing—examples include placing boxes up onto a shelf or storing items up into your attic. In order to work on building strong, mobile shoulders, we spoke with Jacob Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor (2019), Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021.

Below, Siwicki shares five standing exercises that can help restore shoulder strength faster than gym machines after 60.

“The shoulder is the most mobile joint in the body, which also makes it the most vulnerable. After 60, three things conspire against it. Posture gets worse from decades of sitting and looking down at phones, which pulls the shoulders forward and shortens the chest muscles. The rotator cuff, which is a group of small stabilizer muscles, starts to atrophy if you are not actively training it. And the cartilage and tendons lose some of their elasticity, so range of motion shrinks,” Siwicki explains. “The frustrating part is most people only notice it when they cannot reach behind their back to put on a seatbelt or wash their hair without their shoulder barking at them. By then, you are playing catch-up. The fix is to train the shoulder daily through its full range, with light load, before it becomes a problem.”

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Shoulder Presses

“Pressing overhead and lifting out to the side covers the two motions you use most in daily life, whether that is putting something on a top shelf or loading a suitcase into a car,” Siwicki says.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing forward. Press the weights overhead, extending your arms. Use control as you lower the weights back to shoulder height.

Lateral Raises

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, while holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Raise the dumbbells out to the side to shoulder height. Use control to lower.

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Halos

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart. Hold a kettlebell at your right hip. Maintain a soft bend in the knees. Gradually bring the kettlebell up toward your opposite shoulder, then “halo” it around the back of your head. The kettlebell should end at your left hip.

High Pulls

“High pulls are where I get a little louder, because they are one of the best posture exercises you can do at any age,” Siwicki points out. “You pull a dumbbell or kettlebell up toward your collarbone with your elbows leading, and it trains the upper back and rear shoulders that pull you out of that hunched-forward position most people fall into after 60.”

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart, holding a dumbbell or kettlebell in front of your thighs. Activate your core and maintain a tall chest. Hinge slightly at the hips. Drive through your hips and legs, explosively pulling your elbows up high and out so that the weight rises to chest level. Hold at the top for a moment before lowering.

Truck Drivers

“A truck driver is a front raise where you hold the weight out in front of you, rotate it side to side like a steering wheel, then lower it back down. So you are getting the front raise built into the movement, plus the rotation, which trains the smaller stabilizer muscles around the shoulder joint that are usually first to weaken,” Siwicki says.