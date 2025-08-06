 Skip to content

The 21-Day Bodyweight Challenge to Build Lean Muscle in Record Time

Mr. America breaks down the ultimate fitness challenge.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on August 6, 2025 | 9:00 AM

Building and preserving lean muscle should be a top priority in any fitness routine—and not just for aesthetics. After age 30, you naturally lose an estimated 3% to 8% of muscle mass every decade—a process known as sarcopenia. If you don’t do anything about it, this loss can lead to poor balance, a higher risk of falls, and difficulty performing daily tasks, such as climbing stairs. The good news is with the right game plan, you can address muscle loss head-on.

To help optimize your workout routine, we spoke with Mr. America Jason Kozma, CPT, Los Angeles personal trainer who shares his go-to, 21-day bodyweight challenge to build lean muscle. The best part? You don’t need any fancy gym equipment to do it.

According to Kozma, the secret to building muscle through bodyweight training includes several key principles: progressive overload, time under tension, mechanical tension and volume, muscle recovery, and mind-muscle connection.

“Challenge muscles over time by increasing reps, time under tension (e.g., slower reps), or advancing the move (progress from regular to decline push-up),” Kozma explains. “Slow, controlled movements stimulate hypertrophy. Add pauses or extend the lowering phase to increase difficulty.”

Kozma recommends blending intensity—training near failure—with sufficient volume. Aim for 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 15 reps per exercise. In addition, weave in recovery days “so the body can rebuild stronger.”

Below, Kozma breaks down the ultimate 21-day bodyweight challenge to fast-track muscle growth.

The 21-Day Bodyweight Challenge to Build Muscle

The structure Kozma recommends is outlined below:

  • 3 Strength Days
  • 2 Accessory Days
  • 2 Active Recovery or Rest Days

5 Strength Tests Every Woman Over 45 Should Be Able to Ace

Weekly Schedule (Repeat Weekly)

Side view young man swimmer in locker room
Shutterstock
  • Day 1: Full-Body Strength A
  • Day 2: Core + Mobility
  • Day 3: Lower-Body Focus
  • Day 4: Active Recovery
  • Day 5: Full-Body Strength B
  • Day 6: Upper Body + Core
  • Day 7: Rest

These 6 Bodyweight Moves Build Core Strength Faster Than Planks After 40

Full-Body Strength A

man doing pushups
Shutterstock
  • Jump Squats: 3 sets of 12 reps
  • Pushups (feet elevated for advanced level): 3 sets of 10–15 reps
  • Glute Bridges (single-leg for advanced level): 3 sets of 10 reps per leg
  • Forearm Plank Shoulder Taps: 3 sets of 20 taps
  • Slow Bodyweight Rows (use a table or TRX, if available): 3 sets of 8–10 reps

4 Fitness Challenges Every Man After 40 Should Master

Core + Mobility

Young yogi men practices yoga asana bitilasana or cat cow pose in urban studio.
Shutterstock
  • Dead Bug: 3 sets of 10 reps
  • Side Plank with Leg Raise: 3 sets of 10 sec + 5 leg lifts
  • Cat-Cow: 2 sets of 10 reps
  • World’s Greatest Stretch: 2 rounds per side
  • Hollow Hold: 3 sets of 20 seconds

Lower-Body Focus

Middle-aged Southeast Asian man holds a wall sit with arms raised, showing control, endurance and core activation during bodyweight isometric training.
Shutterstock
  • Bulgarian Split Squats: 3 sets of 8–10 reps per leg
  • Step-ups: 3 sets of 10 reps per leg
  • Wall Sit: 3 sets of 30–45 seconds
  • Calf Raises: 3 sets of 20 reps
  • Glute March: 2 sets of 15 reps per side

RELATED: If You Can Do These 4 Bodyweight Exercises After 50, You’re Stronger Than 90% of Your Peers

Active Recovery

fit man swimming laps for low-impact workout
Shutterstock
  • 30—45 minutes of a low-intensity walk, bike ride, or swim
  • Optional: foam rolling or 10–15 minutes of yoga

Full-Body Strength B

beach bear crawls
Shutterstock
  • Tempo Squats (3 seconds down, 1 second pause): 3 sets of 10 reps
  • Pike Pushups: 3 sets of 8–10 reps
  • Hamstring Walkouts: 2 sets of 10 reps
  • Bear Crawl (Forward/Back): 3 rounds of 20 seconds
  • Supermans: 3 sets of 15 reps

Upper Body + Core

man doing diamond pushup on turf
Shutterstock
  • Diamond Pushups: 3 sets of 8–12 reps
  • Inverted Rows or Towel Rows: 3 sets of 8–10 reps
  • Plank to Elbow Tap: 3 sets of 20 taps
  • Leg Raises: 3 sets of 10–15 reps
  • Wall Walk: 3 sets of 15–30 seconds
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// // //
More in Mind + Body
  • Handsome strong man in gym working out and jumping. The 7 Tests Every Man Over 40 Should Master. Cover,

    7 Fitness Tests Every Man Over 40 Should Try

  • Concept: sport. Attractive blond man with long hair collected with a beard. Doing pilates and yoga outdoors. Pelvic tilt to pelvic curl pose. The 21-Day Bodyweight Challenge to Build Lean Muscle in Record Time. Cover.

    21-Day Bodyweight Plan To Build Lean Muscle Fast

  • Athletic and sporty senior woman engaging in leg day training session with squat and bodyweight kettle ball at home exercise as concept of healthy fit body lifestyle after retirement. Clout. 8 Best Exercises for Women Over 45 To Live Longer. Cover

    8 Longevity Exercises for Women Over 45

  • Hispanic man showing strength in yoga bird dog pose, stretching arm and leg on exercise mat in the morning. The 6 Best Strength Moves Every Person Over 50 Needs to Build Now. Cover

    6 Strength Moves To Do After 50

  • Latin man performing push-ups with shoulder tap. 5 Best Core Moves To Flatten Your Stomach in 30 Days. Cover

    5 Core Moves To Flatten Your Belly Fast

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.