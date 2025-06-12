The 3-3-3 Rule That Shrinks Menopause Belly Fat (No Gym Required)

Three words that nobody likes to hear are “menopause belly fat.” But when it comes to three’s, the 3-3-3 rule is about to become your newest best friend for working out during menopause. What is the 3-3-3 rule? It’s a combination of strength and cardio exercises that could be life-changing during this stage of life. We spoke with an expert who shares everything you need to know.

The 3-3-3 Rule

“The 3-3-3 rule is a gym-free workout protocol designed with three circuits, three exercises per circuit, and three rounds of each circuit. It involves different exercises like squats, push-ups, and deadlifts, typically done for a set time with brief rest periods in a Tabata style, repeating each circuit three times,” shares Janelle Bober, MS, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist at Dietitian Live.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Belly fat during menopause is challenging to lose because of hormonal changes; specifically, a major decline in estrogen and increase in testosterone that causes fat to gravitate toward the midsection.

“Women also experience loss of lean muscle mass and changes in sensitivity to insulin and leptin, hormones that regulate hunger response and metabolism,” Janelle explains. “These changes can increase appetite and decrease fat-burning processes, and reduced muscle mass means lower metabolism.”

Why It’s Beneficial During Menopause

When it comes to menopause, the 3-3-3 rule can be quite beneficial in fighting belly fat. The key is consistency over the long run. The great news? This regimen takes only 20 to 30 minutes, does not require a gym, and is an easy structure to fit into your lifestyle.

You just have to be sure to get it done, and you’ll see results. “Routine adherence is really important during menopause because there’s so much change going on that our bodies really want consistency,” Janelle tells us.

The 3-3-3 alternates between cardio and strength exercises, enabling the intensity to increase in your workouts.

“Resistance moves with quick transitions create that high-intensity interval training style fat loss that can be beneficial for women experiencing menopause,” says Janelle. “There are full functional body movements using everything during each workout.”

This regimen promotes muscle growth and fat oxidation while keeping your metabolic rate high.

“We know that muscle is more metabolically active, so the more we support that, the more our bodies respond well,” Janelle says. “The exercises target multiple muscle groups for strength and caloric expenditure, providing diverse activity with volume so muscles can grow and sustain energy burning throughout.”