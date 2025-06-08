Want a Slimmer Waistline? Build These 5 Moves Into Your Morning
Every morning is the start of a brand new day. But how about a brand new waistline? We’re here to help with five moves you can easily build into your early-AM routine to burn belly fat.
Why morning exercise? It’s an excellent time to get in a low-intensity, fat-burning workout.
“Committing to a morning routine is a great way to make exercise and weight loss a priority,” says Kaleigh Ray, RunDNA certified run coach, biomechanist, certified exercise physiologist (ACSM) at Treadmill Review Guru. “Fasted workouts should be completed at a relatively low intensity to optimize fat burning. Follow-up your workout with a protein shake or high-protein breakfast to improve protein synthesis, which further aids fat loss by supporting lean muscle mass.”
The below moves serve as a stellar warm-up before your cardio or weight-lifting session. You can also perform them as a finisher after either workout. This entire routine is time-efficient, taking up just ~10 minutes of your time. Kaleigh suggests alternating days to not overdo it.
Dead Bugs
- Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and knees in tabletop.
- Press your back into the floor and engage your core as you lower one arm and the opposite leg.
- Repeat 12 times per side.
Pilates Roll-Up
- Lie flat on your back.
- Stretch your arms and legs out long.
- Slowly lift your arms and begin to lift your head and spine off the floor, inch by inch.
- Maintain a curled position as you reach for your toes.
- Use control to lower to the floor.
- Repeat 8 to 10 times.
RELATED: 5 Bodyweight Exercises That Shrink Belly Fat Faster Than Crunches
Side Planks
- Sit on the floor on your left hip, left hand planted under your shoulder, legs extended, and feet stacked.
- Rise up to a side plank, lifting your right arm toward the ceiling and pressing your bottom pinkie toe into the ground.
- Hold the plank for 30 seconds to 1 minute.
- Repeat on the other side.
Bicycles
- Lie flat on your back, gently supporting your head with your hands.
- Lift your legs with bent knees.
- Raise your shoulders off the floor.
- Bring your left knee in toward your right elbow, extending your right leg.
- Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.
- Complete 12 reps on each side.
Glute Bridges
- Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet on the ground.
- Lift your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes as you do so.
- Use control to lower.
- Repeat the bridging 10 times through the complete range of motion. Finish with eight 1-inch pulses at the top of the bridge.