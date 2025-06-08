Want a Slimmer Waistline? Build These 5 Moves Into Your Morning

Every morning is the start of a brand new day. But how about a brand new waistline? We’re here to help with five moves you can easily build into your early-AM routine to burn belly fat.

Why morning exercise? It’s an excellent time to get in a low-intensity, fat-burning workout.

“Committing to a morning routine is a great way to make exercise and weight loss a priority,” says Kaleigh Ray, RunDNA certified run coach, biomechanist, certified exercise physiologist (ACSM) at Treadmill Review Guru. “Fasted workouts should be completed at a relatively low intensity to optimize fat burning. Follow-up your workout with a protein shake or high-protein breakfast to improve protein synthesis, which further aids fat loss by supporting lean muscle mass.”

The below moves serve as a stellar warm-up before your cardio or weight-lifting session. You can also perform them as a finisher after either workout. This entire routine is time-efficient, taking up just ~10 minutes of your time. Kaleigh suggests alternating days to not overdo it.

Dead Bugs

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and knees in tabletop. Press your back into the floor and engage your core as you lower one arm and the opposite leg. Repeat 12 times per side.

Pilates Roll-Up

Lie flat on your back. Stretch your arms and legs out long. Slowly lift your arms and begin to lift your head and spine off the floor, inch by inch. Maintain a curled position as you reach for your toes. Use control to lower to the floor. Repeat 8 to 10 times.

Side Planks

Sit on the floor on your left hip, left hand planted under your shoulder, legs extended, and feet stacked. Rise up to a side plank, lifting your right arm toward the ceiling and pressing your bottom pinkie toe into the ground. Hold the plank for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Repeat on the other side.

Bicycles

Lie flat on your back, gently supporting your head with your hands. Lift your legs with bent knees. Raise your shoulders off the floor. Bring your left knee in toward your right elbow, extending your right leg. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate. Complete 12 reps on each side.

