5 Changes Hitting Dairy Queen Locations in 2026

New Blizzards, drinks, and treats are rolling out at Dairy Queen locations nationwide this year.

Dairy Queen fans who can’t get enough of the chain’s burgers, chicken, shakes, and much more will be thrilled to hear about some very exciting changes hitting the iconic Blizzard-makers this year. The restaurant is not only bringing back some very beloved fan-favorite items to the menu, but is launching new food and drink drops that are guaranteed to become new must-try menu items. From Valentine’s Day treats to new Blizzards and beverages, Dairy Queen is the place to be. Here are 6 changes coming to your local Dairy Queen in 2026.

Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat Is Back!

Dairy Queen is bringing back the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat, which is February’s Blizzard of the Month, starting January 26. This dreamy blend of rich red velvet cake pieces, silky cream cheese icing and world-famous DQ soft serve, is “perfectly infused with love and attention to detail”. Fans will be delighted, as many have been mourning the loss of this beloved Blizzard. “My beloved red velvet blizzard, where are you😭,” one Redditor said last year.

Valentine’s Cupcakes

Make Valentine’s and Galentine’s truly special with two Valentine’s Cupcakes for just $6, for a limited time only, starting January 26. These sweet Dairy Queen treats are topped with pink, red or white frosting and heart-shaped sprinkles and inspired by the iconic DQ Fudge and Crunch Cakes. Layered with world-famous DQ vanilla and chocolate soft serve, signature fudge and crunch, share these only with someone worthy.

NEW! OREO Snowdrift Blizzard

The new OREO Snowdrift Blizzard Treat is already here as January’s Blizzard of the Month. Inspired by a beautiful and fun snow day, this Blizzard features sky blue cake batter-flavored soft serve and OREO cookie pieces, blended with DQ soft serve and garnished with a wintery marshmallow swirl. This seasonal treat is available for a limited time only, so grab one while you can.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

New! DQ Sparklers

Dairy Queen fans who crave a lighter beverage will love the new DQ Sparklers, a bubbly and drink made with sparkling water and served over ice with your choice of flavors like Lemonade or Pineapple Lemonade with Tajin. This delicious, refreshing drink is perfect for enjoying with a meal (especially something filling like a DQ burger).

New! DQ Coolers

Dairy Queen is also launching new DQ Coolers with the new Sparklers: This creamy beverage is made with DQ soft serve and Misty® Slush with your choice of flavors like Lemonade or Pineapple Lemonade with Tajin. The Coolers offer a nice balance between a light refreshing drink and a Blizzard when you want a light yet indulgent treat.

New! Mocha Brownie Mudslide Blizzard

DQ introduced the Mocha Brownie Mudslide Blizzard Treat at certain locations earlier this year and now it’s available nationwide. This beverage is the perfect combination of coffee and dessert, featuring rich brownie pieces, choco chunks and a bold coffee blended into DQ’s world-famous soft serve, resulting in Blizzard Treat perfection. Available for a limited time only while supplies last!