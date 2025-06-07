I Tried Dairy Queen’s New Superman Cake Batter Cookie Dough Blizzard and It’s the Best Blizzard Ever

During the summer, I take my kids to Dairy Queen multiple times a week. And, seeing as today was the first day of their summer vacation, it seemed like the obvious way to kick it off. Both of my kids opted for their go-to orders, vanilla ice cream cones dipped in chocolate. However, because I am a food writer and love to try everything new on the menu so I can report back to my readers, I opted for the brand new Blizzard of the Month inspired by this summer’s expected blockbuster movie: Superman Cake Batter Cookie Dough Blizzard.

DQ recently announced the arrival of the blue-colored Blizzard, “a riveting combination of sugar cookie dough, cake batter flavor and sprinkles blended with DQ world-famous soft serve that will captivate fans from start to finish,” they said.

I ordered the Blizzard at my local DQ in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania. Joyce, who co-owns the franchise with her son, told me that the new Blizzard has been wildly popular since launching less than a week earlier. She also told me that the returning flavors, including the Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard and the S’Mores Blizzard, “always do well,” while the Mixing Bowl Mashup Blizzard isn’t quite as popular.

Upon first taste of the blue-colored Blizzard, I was hooked. My immediate thought was, “This is the best Blizzard Dairy Queen has ever created.” Every bite after, filled with cookie dough, cake batter, and sprinkle goodness, confirmed my initial reaction.

The soft serve legit tastes like cake batter, licked straight out of the bowl. I am a huge fan of raw cake batter, even though it’s bad for you. If you’re craving cake batter, this is the closest dupe you’ll get. I am also obsessed with cookie dough, my go-to topping for ice cream and frozen yogurt. Sometimes in blended drinks, the cookie dough gets all mashed up and mixed in, and I don’t like that. In this Blizzard, the majority of the cookie dough balls remained intact, perfectly adding taste and a slight chewiness to each bite. I’m not a huge fan of sprinkles. However, the colorful candies added a nice little crunch and complemented the overall flavor profile.

While this Blizzard is only available for a “limited time,” I hope it stays on the menu after June transitions into July. After all, James Gunn’s Superman doesn’t even hit theaters until July 11, so you have to keep it on the menu at least until it’s out of theaters, right?