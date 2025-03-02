People Swear by This "Dance HIIT" Workout for Fat Loss: "It Torches Calories Like Crazy"

Tired of staring at the clock during tedious cardio sessions? If you've ever dreaded another boring workout but still want effective results, you're not alone. As a former dancer turned teacher and trainer, I enjoy sharing my passion for dance while delivering an effective workout to my clients. Dance HIIT training is a dynamic fusion of both worlds, dance, and fitness. Keep reading to discover how this enjoyable workout can help you burn more calories in less time while actually having fun during your exercise routine.

What is HIIT?

High-intensity interval training, HIIT, has been around since the early 2000s, with increasing popularity in the 2010s. "HIIT involves working at about 80%-95% of your maximum heart rate. Work sets are followed by a recovery period where you allow your heart rate to recover down to about a level 2-3 Rate of Perceived Exertion (RPE). Work and rest intervals are alternated for 20 to 60 minutes," according to Geoff Lecovin of the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

HIIT workouts can include many activities, such as running, cycling, and rowing. Some HIIT workouts also incorporate elements of strength or resistance training. Dance became a popular way to practice HIIT training in the mid-2010s because it can have a lower impact on the joints and be more enjoyable than other forms of HIIT training.

What's Dance Got to Do with It?

If you've ever taken a technical dance class, you've probably had some experience with HIIT training. Be it tap, jazz, ballet, or hip-hop, if you've ever gone "full-out," then shaken it off and done it again, you've likely done HIIT. While Dance HIIT training isn't the same as a traditional dance class experience, it isn't like an old-school aerobics class either!

Class will begin with a short warm-up and then progress to choreography. Hip-hop and Latin are popular genres of inspiration for dance HIIT training.

You can expect to learn simple movements by following your instructor in real-time for one or two songs, followed by a brief rest period during which you may march in place. This pattern may repeat throughout the class.

Some Dance HIIT programs are now incorporating resistance training into their classes. In this type of class, you can expect to do a song or two of choreography, followed by a short section of resistance training, alternating this pattern throughout the class with minimal rest periods.

You will want to research your fitness provider to understand exactly what to expect from the classes in which you are interested. Instructors are happy to answer questions before class. Feel free to let them know if you need any modifications due to injury at this time.

What are the Weight-Loss Benefits?

Burn more calories in a shorter period.

One of the complaints I hear most from new clients is that they don't have hours to spend at the gym to achieve their weight loss and fitness goals. Research indicates that alternating intense bursts of cardio with short rest periods yields a similar calorie burn to longer periods of steady-state cardio. HITT creates Excess Post-Exercise Oxygen Consumption (EPOC). This is known as the "afterburn effect." The afterburn is a period of increased oxygen consumption following strenuous activity, which requires more energy for recovery, thus burning more calories.

Elevated metabolism.

While EPOC can occur for several hours post-workout, it can also have long-term benefits on your metabolism. As your body adjusts to more strenuous workouts, it may increase your ability to burn more calories while your body is at rest.

What should I consider before starting this type of training?

As with all exercise programs, you should connect with a medical professional before beginning a new training program. HIIT training isn't appropriate for everyone, because it could place undue stress on the body for people with chronic medical conditions or injuries. HITT exercises can be progressed as overall fitness levels improve, so you will want to check with your instructor or trainer for options and modifications after receiving clearance for this type of exercise from your doctor.

The Bottom Line

The excitement is on point. Picture this: the disco ball spinning overhead as the energy of the class builds along with the music. The magic of group fitness classes lies in the community and energy that they create. That, coupled with the expertise and enthusiasm of the instructor, can create an environment that motivates you and keeps you accountable to your goals. When you're having fun with others, you're more likely to show up and give your workout your all.

If you think Dance HIIT might be right for you, you can find classes at fitness studios, gyms, and online. Lace up those sneakers and get ready to boogie your way to your fitness goals! And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.

