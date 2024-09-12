5 Best Dance Workouts To Melt Belly Fat

It's no secret that the dancers you see on TV and online are all in fantastic physical shape. Studies show that dance workouts can improve cardio, enhance balance and coordination, and boost mental health. But beyond their many health benefits, dance fitness routines are a fun and dynamic way to inject variety into your fitness routine. That's why we spoke with Kyrie Furr, CPT, a certified personal trainer and performance coach with Barbend, who lays out the five best dance workouts to melt belly fat and elevate your energy levels.

"These dance workouts combine fun with fitness, helping to target belly fat while also improving cardiovascular health and overall muscle tone," says Furr. Dancing offers more than just a good time; it's also a powerhouse full-body exercise for burning calories and shedding unwanted belly fat. Incorporating the right dance workouts into your routine can engage your entire body and elevate your heart rate to help torch calories and melt away stubborn pounds in your midsection.

So, whether you aim to spice up your fitness routine or want a new way to burn calories, the following workouts are the solution you need. Now, let's explore the five best dance workouts to help you melt belly fat and keep it off for good.

1. Zumba

What you need: Just your body and plenty of energy! Zumba is a high-energy dance workout that blends Latin and international music with dance moves that elevate your heart rate and engage your core muscles.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Zumba is designed to be a fun, high-intensity workout that helps burn calories and reduce body fat, including belly fat," Furr explains.

The Routine:

Basic Salsa Step: Step side to side while shifting your hips and adding arm movements to the rhythm.

Step side to side while shifting your hips and adding arm movements to the rhythm. Merengue March: March in place with a rhythmic twist of the hips to target your lower abs and improve cardiovascular health.

March in place with a rhythmic twist of the hips to target your lower abs and improve cardiovascular health. Reggaeton Squats: Perform squats with a reggaeton rhythm, adding hip twists as you rise. This move targets your lower body and engages your core.

Directions:

Perform the Basic Salsa Step for 1 to 2 minutes. Transition to Merengue March for 1 minute. Finish with Reggaeton Squats for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Repeat the circuit 3 to 4 times.

2. Hip Hop Dance

What you need: Your body and a love for rhythm. Hip hop dance workouts combine energetic moves with rhythm and style, making it an excellent way to burn calories and tone your belly.

Furr says, "Hip hop dance is dynamic and energetic, and it's excellent for burning calories and toning the body, including the belly area."

The Routine:

Hip Hop Jumps: Jump with alternating knee lifts while pumping your arms to increase heart rate and engage your core.

Jump with alternating knee lifts while pumping your arms to increase heart rate and engage your core. Side-to-Side Slides: Slide your feet side to side while adding a swinging arm motion to work your obliques and improve balance.

Slide your feet side to side while adding a swinging arm motion to work your obliques and improve balance. Criss-Cross Leg Moves: Cross your legs in front of each other while performing a quick shuffle step to tone your lower abs and hips.

Directions:

Perform each move for 1 to 2 minutes. Rest for 30 seconds to 1 minute between each round. Repeat the circuit 4 to 5 times.

3. Ballet Fitness

What you need: A sturdy chair or ballet barre for balance.

"Ballet-inspired workouts combine grace and strength, helping to build muscle and reduce fat around the belly," says Furr.

The Routine:

Plie Squats: Stand with feet turned out and perform deep squats, squeezing your core as you rise to target your thighs and abdomen.

Stand with feet turned out and perform deep squats, squeezing your core as you rise to target your thighs and abdomen. Tendu Leg Lifts: Extend one leg to the front or side and lift it while maintaining a tight core to strengthen your lower abs.

Extend one leg to the front or side and lift it while maintaining a tight core to strengthen your lower abs. Ballet Jumps: Perform small, controlled jumps, focusing on engaging your abs and maintaining proper posture.

Directions:

Perform each exercise for 45 seconds to 1 minute. Rest briefly between exercises. Repeat the routine 3 to 4 times, increasing intensity over time.

4. Cardio Dance

What you need: Just your body and an upbeat playlist.

"Cardio dance workouts are fast-paced and designed to keep your heart rate elevated, which is excellent for overall fat loss," Furr notes.

The Routine:

High-Knees Dance: Run in place while lifting your knees and swinging your arms to engage your core and burn calories.

Run in place while lifting your knees and swinging your arms to engage your core and burn calories. Dance Twists: Stand with feet hip-width apart and twist your torso side to side with a fast rhythm to target your obliques and slim your waist.

Stand with feet hip-width apart and twist your torso side to side with a fast rhythm to target your obliques and slim your waist. Step Touch with Arm Circles: Step to the side and touch with one foot while making big arm circles to engage your core and improve coordination.

Directions:

Perform High-Knees for 1 minute, followed by Dance Twists for 30 seconds. Transition to Step Touch with Arm Circles for 1 minute. Rest for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Repeat the circuit 4 to 5 times.

5. K-Pop Dance

What you need: A space to move freely and your favorite K-pop playlist! K-pop dance routines are known for their intricate choreography and high energy, which effectively burn fat and tone your belly.

"K-pop dance is energetic and engaging, making it a fun way to burn calories and tone your midsection," says Furr.

The Routine:

K-pop Body Rolls: Perform smooth body rolls while incorporating arm movements to engage your core and tone your midsection.

Perform smooth body rolls while incorporating arm movements to engage your core and tone your midsection. Fast Footwork: Execute rapid, precise footwork with frequent changes in direction to increase cardiovascular endurance and engage your abs.

Execute rapid, precise footwork with frequent changes in direction to increase cardiovascular endurance and engage your abs. Hip Shakes and Shimmy: Incorporate hip shakes and shimmies into your routine to engage your lower abs and add fun to your workout.

Directions: