Denny's Popular Thanksgiving Dinner Bundle Is Back

Denny's is about to make Americans very happy, with the reprise of its fan-favorite Turkey and Dressing Dinner Bundle this holiday season. According to the company, the bundle will be on Denny's menus nationwide beginning Friday, Nov. 17 and running through Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. ET.

The Turkey and Dressing Dinner Bundle can serve up to four people and must be pre-ordered at least 24 hours in advance of a scheduled pickup time. The ready-t0-heat meal includes carved turkey breast, savory bread stuffing, turkey gravy, red-skinned mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and your choice of a second side, including a fresh vegetable medley, herb-glazed corn, and new for 2023, creamy mac and cheese. There's also an option to purchase extra sides a la carte, if you want to stretch the spread for a big Friendsgiving feast.

Also on Denny's holiday menu: Pumpkin Pie and Pecan Pie, both of which can be purchased whole or by the slice either in-store or online.

"We love feeding people and bringing friends and families together over great food, and during the holidays, it gives us the perfect excuse to do a little something extra," said Sherri Landry, Denny's chief marketing officer, in a news release. "This Thanksgiving, we want everyone to spend less time in the kitchen and more time creating memories. Let us, Denny's, cook for your family this holiday season."

Those who don't have a local Denny's or miss the ordering deadline can also partake in a slew of other chain restaurants and fast food Thanksgiving menus. Cracker Barrel's fan-favorite country fried turkey is back on the menu for the season, available for dine-in or takeout. Those who'd rather reheat Thanksgiving dinner can also order Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving heat-and-serve meals. IHOP offers a roast turkey plate, with turkey gravy and your choice of sides. And through Sunday, Nov. 26, kids age 12 and younger can get a free meal with the purchase of any adult entrée from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. That's a lot of poultry.

Just want the turkey? Popeye's Cajun-style turkey is back for pre-order and can be delivered to your door for $99.

Fans who can't get enough Denny's can also plan ahead for an online gift card sale on Black Friday, which will offer $10 worth of bonus gift cards for every $25 in Denny's gift cards bought at dennys.com on Friday, Nov. 24. Bonus cards must be redeemed from January 2024 through March 2024.