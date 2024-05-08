The Best & Worst Menu Items at Sweetgreen, According to a Dietitian

Sweetgreen is a fast-casual restaurant with more than 220 stores in 18 states and the District of Columbia. It was started in D.C. by three business school students at Georgetown University who wanted fast food that was also healthful and focused on a sustainable, farm-to-table experience. Sweetgreen's menu is made up primarily of salads, warm bowls, and plates. And although most of their food is healthy and nutritious, some menu options are much better than others.

As a dietitian, there's a lot to like about the Sweetgreen menu. It focuses on plant-based ingredients, uses EVOO and avocado oils in lieu of less expensive seed oils, and is easy to enjoy a healthy fast-casual meal. But like most restaurant fare, some options are high in sodium, saturated fat, and added sugar.

To help you pick the healthiest options for your personal nutrition goals, we've laid out the best and worst options at Sweetgreen, divided by menu categories. We've also included Sweetgreen's newest menu items released this week, which feature grass-fed, pasture-raised steak for the first time in the restaurant's history!

Read on, then check out The #1 Healthiest Salad at 7 Popular Salad Chains.

Protein Plates

Best: Southwest Chicken Fajita Plate

Calories : 830

Fat : 34 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,455 mg

Carbs : 83 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 47 g

This menu option is made with herb-roasted chicken, roasted corn, black beans, veggies, and white rice. It's a substantial meal with a pretty hefty calorie count, so it's best shared, or you can make two meals out of it. Of the signature plates on the menu, this is one of the best because it has a lower saturated fat and sugar count. With 47 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber, it will keep you satisfied longer than menu options that are lower in fiber. If you want to improve the nutritionals, ask for half the rice.

11 Popular Fast-Food Salads—Ranked by Sugar Content

Best: Hot Honey Chicken Plate

Nutrition (Per Plate) :

Calories : 855

Fat : 39 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 2,090 mg

Carbs : 73 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 49 g

Made with roasted chicken and sweet potatoes, veggie slaw, and herbed quinoa, this is a delicious option at Sweetgreen. It is high in calories, so you can ask for half the quinoa to lighten it significantly. With 9 grams of fiber and 40 grams of protein, this is a substantial lunch or dinner that may be best to enjoy as two separate meals or to share.

Best: Carmelized Garlic Steak Plate

Nutrition (Per Plate) :

Calories : 860

Fat : 40 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 2,010 mg

Carbs : 89 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 31 g

This new plate on the menu packs in a significant amount of protein and fiber, making it a good option. While it is high in sodium, this is generally unavoidable when ordering restaurant fare. As long as you keep processed foods to a minimum on the days you eat out, your sodium intake will balance out.

The Best & Worst Fast-Food Salads

Worst: Miso Glazed Salmon Plate

Nutrition (Per Plate) :

Calories : 860

Fat : 42 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,272 mg

Carbs : 88 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 33 g

Made with salmon, avocado, vegetables, and white rice, you'd think this dish would be one of the best choices. Unfortunately, it is loaded with added sugar—4+ teaspoons of the sweet stuff. Like the other options on the Sweetgreen menu, the sodium in this dish equals half the sodium you should have in an entire day!

Worst: Miso Glazed Steelhead Plate

Nutrition (Per Plate) :

Calories : 770

Fat : 35 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,272 mg

Carbs : 84 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 33 g

Like the Miso Glazed Salmon plate, the Miso Glazed Steelhead has the same issue with higher added sugar (3+ teaspoons). The fiber in this menu option is high, as well as the protein. To make it lighter, order half the rice or skip the rice altogether.

Bowls

Best: Elote Bowl

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 515

Fat : 29 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 17 g

This bowl is made with corn, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, goat cheese, and quinoa with a lime cilantro jalapeno vinaigrette. It's one of the best options because it is lower in calories and sodium and delivers 8 grams of fiber per bowl.

6 Fast-Food Chains That Serve the Best Bowls

Best: Chicken Pesto Parm

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 495

Fat : 21 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 1,410 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 36 g

This bowl is made with roasted chicken, broccoli, baby spinach, tomatoes, parmesan, herbed quinoa, and a pesto vinaigrette. It's one of the best bowls, as it keeps total fat and saturated fat in check and delivers a lot of protein and fiber to keep you satiated with less than 500 calories.

Best: Shroomami Bowl

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 600

Fat : 35g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium : 1,118mg

Carbs : 49g (Fiber: 11g, Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 21g

One of the vegetarian options on the menu, this bowl is made with tofu, portobello mix, tons of veggies, wild rice and comes seasoned with a miso sesame ginger dressing. This bowl hits the nutritional marks for its fiber and protein counts and lower sugar and saturated fat. Like most restaurant options, it is higher in sodium than generally recommended for a meal.

The 10 Best Salad Chains In America

Worst: Steakhouse Chopped Bowl

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 815

Fat : 57 g (Saturated fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 2,293 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 35 g

This new addition to Sweetgreen's menu exceeds what is recommended for a main meal in terms of calories, total fat, saturated fat, and sodium. Weighing in at 815 calories, this bowl provides nearly half the calories many of us should have in an entire day. The fat content is also excessive, so this is a definite item to skip.

Worst: Harvest Bowl

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 685

Fat : 32 g (Saturated fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,090 mg

Carbs : 62 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 37 g

This isn't the worst option at Sweetgreen, but when it comes to the bowls, this one is higher in calories and saturated fat, and with 15 grams (nearly 4 teaspoons!) of sugar, it's not our first pick. It is made with wholesome ingredients like roasted chicken and sweet potatoes, kale, apples, goat cheese, almonds, and wild rice, and comes with a balsamic vinaigrette.

Worst: Chicken Avocado Ranch Bowl

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 695

Fat : 39 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,036 mg

Carbs : 58 g (Fiber: 15 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 29 g

This bowl is made with chicken, avocado, pickled onions, apples, tortilla chips, white rice, chopped romaine, and green goddess dressing. It's one of the worst options for a bowl at Sweetgreen due primarily to its calories and saturated fat content. It is higher in filling fiber than most other bowls but also has two teaspoons of sugar. If you want to order this popular menu item, share it or have it for two meals.

Worst: Fish Taco Bowl

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 805

Fat : 48 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,080 mg

Carbs : 58 g (Fiber: 16 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 35 g

Although this bowl is made with salmon, it's one of the worst options due to the high calories, added sugar, and saturated fat. This bowl packs in nearly 4 teaspoons of sugar. It's made with wholesome ingredients like salmon, avocado, arugula, and herbed quinoa but the miso sauce adds too much sugar.

The 5 Healthiest Fast-Food Fish Sandwiches—and 9 To Avoid

Salads

Best: Italian Chopped Salad

Nutrition (Per Salad) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 28 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,919 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 17 g

When choosing lighter and healthier meals at Sweetgreen, salads are hands down better than the bowls or plates. This salad has moderate calories, relatively low saturated fat, and sugar counts, providing 6 grams of fiber and 17 grams of protein. It's made with lots of veggies, salami, and shaved parmesan and is tossed with red wine vinaigrette.

Best: Kale Caesar Salad

Nutrition (Per Salad) :

Calories : 405

Fat : 24 g (Saturated fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,244 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 35 g

This salad is protein-packed, with 35 grams of protein in just 405 calories. It also has less than a teaspoon of sugar, which is great for anyone striving to follow a low-carb diet or lifestyle. It is protein-packed thanks to the roasted chicken and nutrient-rich from the kale and tomatoes.

11 Best Low-Sugar Salad Dressings

Best: Super Green Goddess Salad

Nutrition (Per Salad) :

Calories : 415

Fat : 25 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1,046 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 11 g

This vegetarian salad is made with fiber-rich chickpeas and lots of dark leafy greens like spinach, kale and broccoli and shredded cabbage. It's served with a green goddess ranch dressing. It is higher in sugar than I would normally recommend, but it isn't excessively high in sugar.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Worst: Kale Caesar Steak Salad

Nutrition (Per Salad) :

Calories : 720

Fat : 54 g (Saturated fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 2,2296 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 39 g

This salad is a no-go for us because of its extraordinarily high calorie, fat, and saturated fat counts. What's more, it packs in more than twice the sodium of other salads on the menu. With so many better options on the Sweetgreen menu, don't let the "kale" in the name of this salad fool you into believing it's a better-for-you option.

Worst: Garden Cobb Salad

Nutrition (Per Salad) :

Calories : 675

Fat : 48 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 936 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 16 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 22 g

This salad is a least favorite option for dietitians because it's so high in calories, saturated fat, and sugar. It's made with spring mix, romaine, avos, hard-boiled egg, and sweet potatoes. While most of the ingredients are healthful, the portions are too much and the saturated fat is too high to recommend it to health-conscious diners.

Worst: BBQ Chicken Salad

Nutrition (Per Salad) :

Calories : 480

Fat : 25 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 904 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 27 g

This salad is made with chicken, romaine, kale, and cabbage, and it features tortilla chips, honey BBQ sauce, and green goddess ranch dressing. This is a higher-calorie salad, but it makes one of the worst options due to its higher sugar counts, which is from the honey BBQ sauce. It has nearly four teaspoons of sugar, more than any of the other salads on the menu.

Worst: Guacamole Greens Salad

Nutrition (Per Salad) :

Calories : 480

Fat : 25 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 904 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 27 g

This is a good option, but just not as good as some of the other salads on the menu. It's made with roasted chicken, avocado, spring mix, and romaine and is dressed with a lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette. The reason why it's not a recommended choice is due to the 15 grams (nearly 4 teaspoons) of sugar in the salad.