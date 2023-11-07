Trader Joe's Just Unveiled All the Best Thanksgiving Foods Coming To Stores

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

From Aldi to BJ's Wholesale Club, retailers across the country are currently rolling out all sorts of special products and deals to help America celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Trader Joe's, unsurprisingly, is no exception to the trend.

The retailer's fans have already spotted plenty of festive items pop up on shelves over the last couple of weeks. And on Nov. 6, Trader Joe's officially released its guide to all of the Thanksgiving foods that customers will be able to score this season.

The lineup includes Thanksgiving staples like turkey and sides, as well as some brand-new items and more unique finds. While customers can check out the Trader Joe's announcement for the full list of Thanksgiving foods, we've rounded up some of the standout products that are coming to stores or are already hitting shelves.

Read on for all of the best and most exciting Thanksgiving foods you can score at Trader Joe's this year!

Whole Turkeys

Roasting whole turkeys is one of the quintessential Thanksgiving traditions, and Trader Joe's shelves will soon boast three different types of never-frozen birds for fans to choose from.

Selling for $2.49 a pound, the first of these options is an All Natural Antibiotic Free Brined Fresh Young Turkey, which is soaked in a sweet and savory brine for extra flavor. The second is an All Natural Glatt Kosher Fresh Young Turkey that's soaked and salted with a kosher-certified method. These kosher turkeys are free of giblets and will sell for $3.49 a pound. The final option is an Organic Young Turkey, which is priced at $3.99 a pound. These turkeys are not brined, but they are free-range and fed a vegetarian diet.

Customers should be able to find these whole turkeys in Trader Joe's refrigerators starting on Nov. 9 while supplies last.

An Excellent Boxed Turkey Gravy

If you don't have the bandwidth or desire to make gravy from scratch this Thanksgiving, Trader Joe's has you covered. The grocer is selling 17.6-ounce cartons of Turkey Gravy for $1.49.

Customers can serve this gravy straight from the carton, or zhuzh it up by adding additional herbs and spices to make it taste a little more homemade.

A Variety of Stuffing Options

Trader Joe's is offering several varieties of this iconic Thanksgiving side dish this season.

In the refrigerated section, customers can find a pre-made Cornbread Stuffing that features sweet cornbread croutons, dried cranberries, roasted apples, and several aromatic herbs. Trader Joe's is selling 17-ounce packages for $5.99 while supplies last.

The grocer is also selling two seasonal instant stuffing options—a 12.4-ounce Cornbread Stuffing Mix and a 12.4-ounce Gluten Free Stuffing Mix—that only require butter and water. A 12.4-ounce box of the cornbread mix is available for $4.99, while a 12.4-ounce box of the gluten-free variety is available for $6.49.

Brined Bone-In Half Turkey Breast

Trader Joe's shoppers feeding a smaller crowd might want to consider this pre-cooked turkey option. The supplier for Trader Joe's Brined Bone-In Half Turkey Breast marinates the poultry in a flavorful brine, sears it until golden brown, and then cooks it low and slow using the sous-vide method.

Packages of this fully-cooked turkey usually weigh in at around two-and-a-half pounds and are selling for $9.99 a pound this season.

Frozen Mashed Sweet Potatoes

For any shoppers looking to cut a few steps out of their Thanksgiving prep work, Trader Joe's is now selling frozen bags of Mashed Sweet Potatoes.

The grocer's supplier keeps it simple by peeling, cooking, and mashing real sweet potatoes before freezing them into portioned pucks. Customers can heat up their desired amount on Thanksgiving day and, if they desire, upgrade the dish with extra flavor boosters like butter and marshmallows.

Trader Joe's is selling 18-ounce bags of these Mashed Sweet Potatoes for $2.99 this holiday season.

The Holiday Version of the Unexpected Cheddar Cheer Cheese Spread

A brand-new addition to Trader Joe's lineup of holiday items this year is a spin on its fan-favorite Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread.

The original spread is a blend of butter and Trader Joe's super-popular Unexpected Cheddar Cheese. The new limited-edition holiday version, Unexpected Holiday Cheer Cheddar Cheese Spread, is upgraded with festive flavors like cranberry bits, cinnamon, and a splash of Riesling. Customers can currently snag nine-ounce tubs for $4.99 each.

A Very Special Gouda

In good news for fans planning to serve charcuterie boards before dinner this Thanksgiving, Trader Joe's is bringing back a very special cheese this season.

As the name implies, Trader Joe's 1,000 Day Gouda goes through a 1,000 day maturation period that makes for an intensely flavorful cheese. Customers can score random-weight wedges of this fromage for $12.99 a pound.

Fresh and Jarred Cranberry Sauce Options

A Thanksgiving table would simply be incomplete without a dish of cranberry sauce, so it should come as no surprise that Trader Joe's has several versions of that iconic sweet and tangy condiment available this season.

For starters, the retailer is bringing back its seasonal Fresh Cranberry Sauce made with just three ingredients: whole cranberries, sugar, and water. Customers can score 16-ounce tubs for $3.99.

Alongside the Fresh Cranberry Sauce, customers can also find the returning Fresh Cranberry Orange Relish in Trader Joe's refrigerated section right now. This topping, also available in 16-ounce tubs for $3.99, features whole cranberries, sugar, water, and the extra addition of orange zest.

Finally, Trader Joe's is also selling a 12-ounce jarred Cranberry Sauce for $2.99 sauce for a limited time.

Spiral Sliced Uncured Ham

Despite the tradition of roasting whole turkeys for Thanksgiving, those savory birds aren't everyone's cup of tea. So for the fans who'd prefer to skip the turkey this year, Trader Joe's is bringing back its Spiral Sliced Uncured Hams.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The hams come fully cooked so customers need only pop them in the oven for an hour or two to heat them back up for serving. Fans can find these in the refrigerator section now through December for $5.99 a pound.

Ready-to-Eat Pumpkin Pie

Just as roasted turkeys are a Thanksgiving dinner staple, pumpkin pie is pretty much an essential part of any Thanksgiving dessert spread. And Trader Joe's is bringing back its pre-made version of the fall treat this year in service to customers who don't want to fire up their ovens for yet another dish.

The retailer's Pumpkin Pie features a spiced, custardy filling made with fresh pumpkin purée baked inside a flaky crust. Customers can find these nine-inch pies in Trader Joe's baked goods section for $6.99 this season.

Frozen All Butter Puff Pastry

Trader Joe's sells this convenient All Butter Puff Pastry during the fall and holiday seasons each year to cater to customers who are baking more than ever. Found in the freezer section, customers can use the pre-made pastry to craft all sorts of holiday desserts and hors d'oeuvres without the stress of making it from scratch.

The retailer is selling 18-ounce boxes that come with two pastry sheets for $4.99.