Diet Coke Just Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Flavor for Fall

Nostalgia sells. Just ask all the food and beverage brands bringing back old favorites from the past. Earlier this year, there were rumors that Coke was bringing back one of its most beloved flavors, Lime. This week, they confirmed that Retro Diet Coke Lime is returning to stores next month. Here is everything you need to know about the exciting product drop.

Retro Diet Coke Lime Is Back October 6

Coke has confirmed that Retro Diet Coke Lime will be back on shelves nationwide starting October 6. The crispy and zesty flavor was a breakout hit when it first launched, and the brand believes it will win fans over for a second time.

Even the Bottles and Cans Are Retro

“Retro Diet Coke Lime is wrapped in retro-inspired, neon lime packaging that nods to the past while looking instantly fresh on today’s shelves. Collectible in its own right, it’s designed to spark excitement among longtime loyalists while introducing younger shoppers to the bold, refreshing twist,” Coke says.

It Will Only Be Available for a Limited Time

The bad news? It will only be available for a limited time. It will come in various forms, 12-pack cans and single 20—oz bottles.

Influencers Are Sharing the News

Snackolator shared the news in a social media post. “It’s been seven years since it left this world, but Diet Coke Lime is FINALLY coming back! I covered this a while ago, but we should start seeing this in the next two weeks and unlike the Diet Cherry Coke, this one is going to be available at all retailers. You can get this one is in both 20oz bottles and 12 packs of cans. Are you excited to see Diet Coke Lime make a return?” he wrote.

Fans Are Thrilled

Fans are excited. “This is my very favourite drink!!!” commented one. “I’ve been waiting (not so patiently) for it to return! Happy Day!” added another. “I used to love this! Can’t wait to try it again,” a third chimed in.

Diet Coke Teased the News Last Week

Diet Coke teased the comeback last week. “When life gives you limes…” the brand captioned a post of a Diet Coke bottle next to a glass with a lime. “Tell us the rumors are true 😍😍,” a follower commented.