Recall Just Announced for Diet Coke, Fanta, & Sprite Sold In Several States

Soda fans who live in the South might want to check their soft drink cans the next time they decide to crack one open. Thousands of cases from several major brands are being recalled across three states due to potential contamination.

Cans of Diet Coke, Fanta, and Sprite are all subject to this voluntary recall. According to an announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website, those soft drink cans may contain "foreign material." The announcement didn't specify what foreign material may have contaminated the drinks.

While the recall was issued a few weeks ago on Nov. 6, all of the recalled soda have 'best by" dates in 2024. This means that certain consumers may still have these potentially contaminated drinks in their pantries or fridges.

This recall includes 417 cases of Diet Coke, 14 cases of Fanta Orange, and 1,557 cases of Sprite. These drinks—all of which come in 12-ounce cans sold in 12-pack fridge packs—were distributed in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi. Customers in these states who've purchased the sodas can check whether their cases are affected using the lot numbers, UPC code, and best by dates listed in the recall.

The recalled Diet Coke cans are marked with the lot number JAN2924MBD3, the UPC 49000028911, and a best by date of Jan. 29, 2024. The recalled Fanta Orange cans are marked with the lot number JUL2924MBD3, the UPC 49000030730, and a best by date of July 29, 2024. The recalled Sprite cans are marked with the lot number JUL2924MBD3, the UPC 49000028928, and a best by date of July 29, 2024.

Customers who still have any sodas included in the recall should refrain from consuming them.

This soda recall was issued at the tail end of a year packed with major food recalls. Several recalls have been issued in the past few weeks alone for a wide range of cantaloupe products that may have been contaminated with salmonella. These products were sold at several major grocery stores, including Trader Joe's, Kroger, and Sprouts Farmers Market. The contaminated cantaloupes have been linked to a major salmonella outbreak that has sickened 230 people and killed three, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.