Over 5,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Are Being Recalled Across 8 States

There have been multiple food recalls this month, ranging from fruit to sandwiches to frozen meals. And now, another major item just got added to the list of foods to avoid.

On Nov. 19, Skyline Provisions, Inc., an Illinois-based company, recalled about 5,620 pounds of raw ground beef because it may be contaminated with a foreign object, according to a notice from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The ground beef was produced and packed on Aug. 19, 2023, and shipped to institutions in eight states—Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

The recall applies to the following products:

20-pound carton boxes containing four packages of "SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 81/19" with "ITEM # 000248" printed on the label.

20-pound carton boxes containing four packages of "SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 75/25" with "ITEM # 000293" printed on the label.

These products also have the establishment number "EST. 19300" inside the USDA mark of inspection. See here for images of the labels.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The FSIS noted that the issue with the meat was identified after a customer reported finding a foreign object during food preparation. The foreign object has not been specified.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions connected to the affected ground beef. However, the FSIS is still concerned about this meat being in consumers' freezers. The agency urges customers to throw away this ground beef or return it to its place of purchase. Additionally, those who are concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Customers with additional questions about this recall can contact Edward Gricus, general manager at Skyline Provisions, Inc., by calling 630-493-9900 or sending an email to [email protected].

This ground beef news follows the recent recall of both fresh and pre-cut cantaloupe products. These items were linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 43 people across 15 states. 17 of these people have been hospitalized, according to the CDC. The products were sold nationwide under the brands Malachita, Vineyard, and Aldi.