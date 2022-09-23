Skip to content

5 Sophisticated Dinnerware Sets Under $100

Because who says you have to break the bank to be the host(ess) with the most(est)?
Published on September 23, 2022 | 12:27 PM
Everyone—and we mean everyone—deserves a sturdy, stylish dinnerware set. After all, plates and bowls are the vessels on which you serve all your memorable meals, from those lazy brunches with loved ones to romantic home-cooked dinners for two. Not only that, but they also make a statement about your home aesthetic, and add to the vibe when entertaining.

While there's nothing wrong with a simple solid-colored ceramic set, some occasions call for dinnerware that's anything but basic. And if fine china is a little outside your budget, don't fret—there are so many stylish sets available on the Internet for under $100.

Whether you're looking for an everyday set to feed your fam or a more elegant set to bust out on formal occasions, here are five super sophisticated options that won't break the bank.

1

Baum Bros 16-Piece Stoneware Tangiers Dinnerware Set: Turquoise

baum bros 16-piece stoneware tangiers turquoise dinnerware set
Target

The distinctive, eye-catching patterns featured on this set were inspired by decorative Moroccan tiles—and are sure to liven up any dinner table. The contrasting patterns add some visual intrigue, while the vibrant terra cotta rim and lining tie the whole set together.

The four-person set not only includes dinner plates, salad plates, and bowls, but also sizable mugs for sipping coffee, tea, and more. Best of all, all the pieces are microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

$79.99 at Target
Buy Now
2

Craft & Kin Wood Grain Melamine Dinnerware Set

craft & kin woodgrain melamine dinnerware set
Amazon

If farmhouse rustic-chic is your home aesthetic, look no further for dinnerware that will fit in seamlessly. This unique 12-piece set is made of lightweight melamine—but it looks just like wood.

Perfect for casual backyard fêtes and al fresco family dinners, it also happens to be BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

$52.99 at Amazon
Buy Now
3

Karagen 16-Piece Porcelain China Dinnerware Set: Black

everly quinn black karagen 16-piece porcelein china dinnerware set
Wayfair

This ultra-modern set not only includes plates and bowls but also matching mugs for all your favorite beverages.

A gold splatter of paint against a sleek black base makes a statement on the dinner table and serves as a bold backdrop for any meal.

But make no mistake: this set is just as functional as it is stylish. Not only is it oven- and dishwasher-safe, but it's chip-resistant and scratch-resistant, too—so you can rest assured the pieces will stay looking good as new.

$81.99 at Wayfair
Buy Now
4

Bungalow Rose Mandala 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

bungalow rose mandala 16-piece dinnerware set
Wayfair

Looking to add a touch of history and artistic flair to your dining table? The design theme of this set is a mandala—a geometric configuration that's long held symbolic spiritual meaning in a variety of cultures and traditions.

This 16-piece set doesn't just boast an intriguing pattern, though: it's also BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and chip-proof. And FYI, reviewers say it looks even better and more vivid in person.

$76.93 at Wayfair
Buy Now
5

Corona Dinnerware Set 16-Piece Earthenware: Siena

corona dinnerware set - earthenware siena
Amazon

The theme of this set is lush forest leaves—with different nature-inspired, handpainted designs on each set of four items, they can be mixed and matched for endless visual appeal. Whether you're serving a light avocado crab salad or a vegetarian pesto gnocchi, this dinnerware will elevate any meal. Effortlessly chic, it's perfect for both indoor and outdoor spring and summer gatherings.

$99.99 at Amazon
Buy Now

It should come as no surprise that this 16-piece ceramic set has garnered almost all five-star reviews across the board. Not only is it microwave- and dishwasher-safe, but it's also lead- and cadmium-free, and chip-resistant. Now all you have to do is figure out what to serve at your next dinner party.

Rebecca Strong is a Boston-based freelance health/wellness, lifestyle, and travel writer. Read more about Rebecca
