7 Dollar Tree Products That Shoppers Call “the Store’s Best-Kept Secrets”

Shoppers reveal the Dollar Tree products they swear by for big flavor, quality, and value.

Dollar Tree shoppers know the store often carries quality products, both big name labels and lesser-known brands, for exceptional value. Whether you’re looking for cut-price snacks and drinks or just everyday pantry staples, Dollar Tree is always worth visiting just to see what items you can save a lot of money on. So which ones are the real gems? Here are seven Dollar Tree products shoppers say are must-haves.

Thai Authentic Sweet Chili Sauce

The Thai Authentic Sweet Chili Sauce is a hidden gem item, shoppers say. “I bought this a couple weeks ago first time I had seen it or noticed it anyway at Dollar tree… It is amazing! Not too hot not too spicy just perfect,” one raved.

Brim’s Butter-Flavored Popcorn

Brim’s Butter-Flavored Popcorn is an underrated snack, shoppers say. “I used to run an after school program, and that popcorn was always a favorite! The kids would pick it over Taki’s, rice krispie treats, etc. I’d have parents ask me where to get it, cause their kids were requesting it at home!” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jennifer’s Garden Traditional Vegetable Spring Rolls

Jennifer’s Garden Traditional Vegetable Spring Rolls is a fan-favorite item. “Love these! Always buy in bulk when I see them 😅,” one shopper said. “I keep my freezer stocked in these!!! They are so good! And vegetarian! I love the crispy shell, not like an egg roll. What a value! And they’re so easy! They used to be in packs of ten, now it’s 8, but that’s ok as long as they don’t stop carrying them!” another wrote in the reviews.

Sobisk Chicken Flavored Baked Snack Crackers

The Sobisk Chicken Flavored Baked Snack Crackers are surprisingly delicious, fans say. “My husband noticed I was eating them and bought me the name brand ones from the grocery store. I was actually surprised I like Dollar Tree ones better. They have more flavor,” one shopper said.

Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies

The Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies are great value and quality, shoppers say. “The mint cookies are a great dupe of the Girl Scout thin mint cookies but for a fraction of the price. Even half the price of the Great Value dupe of the GS cookie too. Just as good as either imo,” one fan said.

Premier Pantry Original Deluxe Macaroni and Cheese Dinner

The Premier Pantry Original Deluxe Macaroni and Cheese Dinner is fantastic value, and comparable to the big name brands. “The premium mac & cheese and the shells & cheese are both as good as the velvita shells & cheese if not better,” one shopper said.

Sour Dudes Sour Belts Rainbow Berry Flavor Candy

The Sour Dudes Sour Belts Rainbow Berry Flavor Candy is a must-have. “Sour Dudes sour belts. They’re even better than the airheads ones I dare say. Absolutely addicted,” one fan shared.