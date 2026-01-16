7 Dollar Tree Food Finds Shoppers Say Taste Expensive

Shoppers say these Dollar Tree food finds taste far pricier than their budget-friendly price tags.

Dollar Tree shoppers know the store sometimes stocks some very unexpected items for a discount spot—even with low prices the chain carries some very high-quality products, some so good shoppers can’t believe the value on offer. If you’ve been on the fence about visiting your local store and want to know which items to focus on, there are plenty of treasures customers love. Here are seven Dollar Tree finds shoppers say taste way more expensive than they are.

Pampa Grape Flavored Fruit Spread

Dollar Tree shoppers love the Pampa Grape Flavored Fruit Spread. “I buy a lot of this because it’s not made with high fructose corn syrup or any other kind of corn syrup,” one shared. “I says that it is made from GRAPE PULP and not artificial flavorings like one reviewer said. I don’t know if you know how long and how much work it is to make great jelly at home and how expensive it is unless you grow your own grapes but I’ll keep buying this until I have my own vines.”

Brim’s Fried Barbecue Pork Rinds

Brim’s Fried Barbecue Pork Rinds are a hit with shoppers. “They’re super crunchy, fun to eat, and full of protein. Brim’s has been bringing us delicious pork rinds since 1982. Perfect for parties, potlucks, picnics, everyday snacking, barbecues, and summer camps,” the brand says. “Absolutely the BEST pork rinds I have ever had!!!!” one customer raved.

El Saboroso Guacachip Guacamole-Flavored Tortilla Chips

The El Saboroso Guacachip Guacamole-Flavored Tortilla Chips are delicious, shoppers say. “They taste like extremely seasoned Doritos I loved them,” one customer shared. “The best guacamole chips ever! They have tons of seasoning on the chips which makes them so flavorful! My newest addiction,” another agreed in the reviews.

Imperial Garden Chicken Egg Rolls

Imperial Garden Chicken Egg Rolls are incredibly delicious, according to fans. “Given that so many Dollar Tree frozen options are less healthy for you because of a lack of vegetables, these are a better-for-you option, with 1 to 1/2 servings of vegetables per roll,” one shopper said. “Air-fry instead of microwave for the best crispness; if you must microwave it, keep it in the wrapper, open one end to vent. The wrapper will keep the filling inside, making it easier to eat. I eat at least one every day as a small meal.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fast Bites Microwaveable Grilled Chicken Sandwich

The Fast Bites Microwaveable Grilled Chicken Sandwich is surprisingly good, according to Dollar Tree shoppers. “Now I love fried chicken of course, but sometimes you just want a quick grilled lean chicken sandwich and this does the trick,” one shared in the reviews. “Especially at 3am for the night owls like me. I will always mention how decent these buns are, no hard chewy bits, consistently soft across all the Fast Bites I’ve tried.”

Island Choice Diced Fruit Cocktail

Island Choice Diced Fruit Cocktail tastes fresh and delicious. “Stock up on a summer treat essential! These cans of Island Choice Diced Fruit Cocktail include juicy pieces of fruit in light syrup. Perfect for adding to cakes, punches, jello, cocktails, and more,” the brand says. “Great taste, good for a snack fresh and I use the juice to add to tea,” one shopper shared.

Golden Home Ultra-Thin Pizza Crusts

The Golden Home Ultra-Thin Pizza Crusts are a must-have item. “The best crust at the best price. I buy them by the case and they are by far the best thin crust pizza crusts you can buy,” one shopper said. “I’ve been buying these for years!! The best pizza crust I’ve ever bought! They turn out nice and crispy and not too much crust. Love them!” another agreed.