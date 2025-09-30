11 Best Dollar Tree Food Finds to Cut Grocery Bills

Shopping at Dollar Tree is truly a treasure hunt, because you never know what hidden gems you will find browsing online or through the shelves. Every now and then the discount chain will stock something wildly popular for low, low prices—the catch being that you might have to buy 30 items to get the discount, much like at the big warehouse chains. So which Dollar Tree food finds are families relying on right now to get the most value for money? Here are 11 items that will cut your grocery bills down substantially.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

The fan favorite General Mills Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal is just $7.50 at Dollar Tree, for six packets. “The cereal gives you the right amount of crunch with the texture and also the valuable nutrients, that will keep you active throughout the day,” the brand says.

Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n Serve Sausage Links

Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n Serve Original Pork and Turkey Sausage Links are just $1.25 each. “Love them! Purchased a few weeks ago, and have had them every morning since. When they do have them, they sell out very fast,” one Dollar Tree shopper said.

7 Dollar Tree Foods to Grab Before They Sell Out

Nestle Coffee Mate

Dollar Tree shoppers can get 12 16 oz containers of Nestle Coffee Mate Original Powdered Coffee Creamer for just $5 each. “Favorite creamer to add to my coffee! Perfect way to start my day,” one happy customer said.

Honey Nut Cheerios

General Mills Honey Nut Cheerios Cereal is just $7.50 for six packs. “I always buy these, perfect for kids that want to pick their own type that they like,” one shopper said. “So much better then those big boxes that are more expensive than a gallon of gas.”

Splenda Coffee Creamer, French Vanilla

The Splenda Coffee Creamer, French Vanilla is $15 for 12 at Dollar Tree. “This is the BEST creamer! It makes the coffee so creamy and delicious, while not hurting the waistline!” one happy shopper raved.

Starkist Chunk Light Tuna in Water

Starkist Chunk Light Tuna in Water is just $60 for 48 cans at Dollar Tree. “Try these 5-oz. in cool tuna salads and hot casseroles. Starkist makes it easy to incorporate seafood into your lifestyle,” the brand says. “I like that the fact I can buy the case, good tuna too,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Subhead Goes Right Here

Campbell’s Kitchen Classics Loaded Potato Soup is $15 for 12 cans at Dollar Tree. “Bought this for the first time a few days ago and couldn’t be happier! If you’ve ever been to Bob Evans and had their potato soup, you have a great surprise coming. This soup is great and will definitely be buying more,” one shopper said.

Colonna Italian Style Flavored Breadcrumbs

Dollar Tree has Colonna Italian Style Flavored Breadcrumbs at $15 for 12 containers.

“Picked up a container of this a few weeks ago to give it a try. So glad we did. Outstanding flavor for breaded chicken, pork chops and filling for our meatballs,” one shopper raved.

C&H Pure Cane Confectioners Powdered Sugar

The C&H Pure Cane Confectioners Powdered Sugar is just $1.25 for 16 oz at Dollar Tree. “A pantry staple in any self-respecting baker’s kitchen! Made of pure cane sugar with cornstarch, this C&H Pure Cane Confectioners Powdered Sugar is a perfect sweetener for use in a multitude of recipes,” the brand says.

7 Dollar Tree Products That Shoppers Call the Best-Kept Secrets

Omega Long Grain White Rice

Dollar Tree shoppers can get 12 2 lb bags of Omega Long Grain White Rice for just $15. “I had been eating the Jasmine rice for a while, but it’s far too pricey these days. I grabbed some Omega rice the other day from my local Dollar Tree and cooked a cup of it in my rice cooker, and it tasted just as good as the Jasmine rice that I normally eat. I’ll be eating it more often in the future,” one customer shared.

Brown’s Best Pinto Beans

Dollar Tree shoppers can grab 24 16 oz bags of Brown’s Best Pinto Beans for $30 dollars. “You don’t have to break the bank to enjoy a nice helping of beans for dinner! These bags of Brown’s Best Pinto Beans are a great value that can serve the whole family and large groups of people. They are excellent for numerous occasions, various recipes, and your favorite meals. Stock up!” Dollar Tree says.