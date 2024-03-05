The 9 Healthiest Domino's Menu Items—and 9 To Avoid

Since its humble beginnings in 1960 as a single store, Domino's has grown into the largest pizza chain in the world. Pioneers of efficient delivery practices, Domino's thrives on the fact that they deliver warm pizza to your door at an affordable price point. It's easy to order from Domino's when you're busy, but knowing which options are the healthiest and unhealthiest can make navigating the chain's large menu much easier.

When it comes to making healthier choices at Domino's, keep an eye on three key nutrients: calories, saturated fat, and sodium. Opting for options that rank lowest in each category is key, but it's worth noting that many choices contain significant amounts of artery-clogging saturated fat. That means that even if a pizza is listed as a "best" choice, you may want to decrease a portion or swap something out to make it a bit healthier.

With the recommended daily maximum for sodium at 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, you'll want to be mindful of this limit at this pizza chain. Most of Domino's menu items are high in sodium due to ingredients like processed meats, bread, and cheese.

The next time you find yourself craving Domino's, check the choices below so you can make a more informed decision. Domino's is good about swaps or decreasing the amount of higher saturated fat and sodium ingredients, so use that to your advantage when ordering!

Specialty Pizzas

Best: Philly Cheese Steak

Nutrition (Per 1/8th slice of large hand-tossed) : 310 calories, 13 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 720 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 13 g protein

Topped with steak, cheese, onions, peppers, and provolone, a slice of this pizza off Domino's menu provides four food groups. And let's not overlook the tomato sauce, which contributes to your daily recommended serving of veggies!

Best: Pacific Veggie

Nutrition (Per 1/8th slice of large hand-tossed) : 310 calories, 13 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 630 mg sodium, 35 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 12 g protein

Pizza is a fabulous way to increase your veggie intake, and this slice doesn't disappoint! Piled high with an array of veggies like baby spinach, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes, it's a great healthy option on Domino's menu. Plus, with a blend of feta, provolone, and mozzarella cheeses, you're getting a dose of calcium and protein. Just remember, while cheese adds flavor and nutrients, it also contributes to saturated fat and sodium intake, so it's best to limit yourself to no more than two slices.

Best: Spinach & Feta

Nutrition (Per 1/8th slice of large hand-tossed) : 320 calories, 15 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 610 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 13 g protein

This healthier option is packed with veggies, but it's worth noting that the Alfredo sauce and various cheeses, apart from feta, add to the saturated fat and sodium content. To make this pie even more nutritious, consider requesting light Alfredo sauce or simply opting to go without it.

Best: Honolulu Hawaiian

Nutrition (Per 1/8th slice of large hand-tossed) : 330 calories, 14 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 760 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 14 g protein

Ham, bacon, pineapple, and green peppers topped with tomato sauce and sprinkled with provolone and mozzarella cheese provide a whopping four food groups on this pizza. You can lighten it up more by holding the bacon or complimenting your slice with a small side salad.

Worst: Cali Chicken Bacon Ranch

Nutrition (Per 1/8th slice of large hand-tossed) : 410calories, 23 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 890 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 16 g protein

One of the unhealthiest items on Domino's menu is the Cali Chicken Bacon Ranch. This pizza is topped with chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, provolone, and mozzarella cheese in a ranch sauce. The 40% of the recommended daily amount of artery-clogging saturated fat can be decreased by taking out the bacon or selecting a tomato-based sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Worst: ExtravaganZZa

Nutrition (Per 1/8th slice of large hand-tossed) : 380 calories, 19 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 900 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 16 g protein

Loaded with ham, Italian sausage, beef, pepperoni, onions, olives, mushrooms, and shredded provolone, all smothered in tomato sauce and mozzarella, this option earns the "worst" award for its excessive toppings. With nearly 400 calories per slice, it contributes to 40% of the recommended daily maximum of saturated fat and 39% of the recommended daily maximum of sodium. It's best to skip this one and instead customize your own pizza with a single meat option and plenty of veggies.

Worst: MeatZZa

Nutrition (Per 1/8th slice of large hand-tossed) : 370 calories, 18 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 850 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 15 g protein

This option is packed with meat, including ham, beef, pepperoni, and Italian sausage. For a healthier choice, consider swapping out some of the meat for additional veggies.

Worst: Ultimate Pepperoni

Nutrition (Per 1/8th slice of large hand-tossed) : 360 calories, 18 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 830 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 15 g protein

This option boasts an extra layer of pepperoni sandwiched between provolone, Parmesan-Asiago, and mozzarella, contributing significantly to its saturated fat, calorie, and sodium content. For a healthier alternative, consider reducing the amount of pepperoni and incorporating a couple of veggies instead.

Breads & Loaded Tots

Best: Stuffed Cheesy Bread

Nutrition (Per 1 piece without sauce) : 150 calories, 7 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 250 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 6 g protein

These stuffed breadsticks are covered with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar. If you're craving it, enjoy one piece with the marinara sauce. Since the order includes eight breadsticks, it's ideal for sharing among friends or family.

Worst: Cheddar Bacon Loaded Tots

Nutrition (Per ¼ of loaded tots without dipping sauce) : 240 calories, 16 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 590 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 7 g protein

These fried potato tots are topped with bacon, a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, and garlic Parmesan sauce. It's important to note that the nutrition information reflects a portion size of just one-quarter of the tots, so if you eat the whole thing with dipping sauces, this unhealthy side can rack up 1,000 calories.

Chicken

Best: Boneless Chicken

Nutrition (Per 3 pieces without dipping sauce) : 170 calories, 7 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 660 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 9 g protein

This breaded chicken option is made with whole pieces of chicken breast. Three pieces provide a reasonable amount of calories and saturated fat, but be mindful that the sodium is quite high.

Worst: Garlic Parmesan Wings

Nutrition (Per 4 pieces without dipping sauce) : 390 calories, 34 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 960 mg sodium, 10 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 15 g protein

Although these wings are oven-baked instead of fried, they're topped with a fatty garlic-Parmesan sauce, adding to their saturated fat, calorie, and sodium content. It's crucial to be mindful of portion sizes, as the nutrition information is only for four wings.

Oven-Baked Sandwiches

Best: Mediterranean Veggie

Nutrition (Per ½ sandwich) : 360 calories, 15 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 1,130 mg sodium, 39 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 17 g protein

This vegetarian option is made with banana peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and onions along with provolone and American cheese. While it still contains a notable amount of saturated fat, like many other choices, you'll get more veggies from this option. Be mindful that the nutrition information is for half the sandwich, so consider saving the other half for later or sharing it with a friend.

Worst: Chicken Bacon Ranch

Nutrition (Per ½ sandwich) : 450 calories, 22 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 1,190 mg sodium, 37 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 23 g protein

Even though this sandwich is made with chicken breast, it's topped with bacon, ranch dressing, and provolone cheese which up the calories, saturated fat, and sodium. If you ate the entire sandwich it's double all the nutrition info—so watch the portion!

Penne Pasta

Best: Pasta Primavera

Nutrition (Per 1 dish) : 530 calories, 26 g fat (16 g saturated fat), 880 mg sodium, 62 g carbs (3 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 15 g protein

Domino's menu also includes pasta options, such as this dish featuring spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, and Alfredo sauce. While the calorie count is reasonable, it's worth noting that the saturated fat content is relatively high. To make it a healthier choice, consider swapping the Alfredo sauce for tomato sauce or ask for light Alfredo sauce.

Worst: Italian Sausage Marinara

Nutrition (Per 1 dish) : 700 calories, 36 g fat (15 g saturated fat), 1,650 mg sodium, 68 g carbs (3 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 27 g protein

This dish packs too many calories and provides 75% and 72% of the recommended daily maximum of saturated fat and sodium, respectively. If you're craving pasta, either split this dish or enjoy the primavera made with tomato sauce for a lighter choice.

Desserts

Best: Marbled Cookie Brownie

Nutrition (Per 1 brownie) : 200 calories, 10 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 125 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (0 g fiber, 19 g sugar), 2 g protein

This dessert is a milk chocolate chunk cookie and a fudge brownie cut into nine pieces. Share the love with the table for 200 calories each piece.

Worst: Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake

Nutrition (Per 1 cake) : 350 calories, 17 g fat (10 g saturated fat), 180 mg sodium, 47 g carbs (1 g fiber, 30 g sugar), 4 g protein

This oven-baked chocolate cake, filled with fudge and dusted with powdered sugar, delivers 50% of the recommended daily maximum of saturated fat. Considering that you'll already have consumed main dishes high in saturated fat, this dessert will make that total number skyrocket. You're best off skipping this dessert and enjoying fruit at home.