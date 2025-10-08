5 New Domino’s Changes Rolling Out This Week

Domino’s continues to be the most popular pizza chain in the U.S., offering up consistently good pizza at very competitive prices, especially when customers use the many coupons available from the restaurant. The company clearly understands what people want from their local pizza joint—good deals, good ingredients, and good sides for the whole family to enjoy. So what’s happening at Domino’s right now? Here are five new changes rolling out at the pizza chain this week, and moving forward.

Cinnamon and Garlic Bread Bites

Dominos recently introduced two new Bread Bite flavors fans are raving about: Cinnamon and Garlic, joining Domino’s $6.99 Mix & Match Deal. “Only using 20 rewards points for a desert is actually perfect. I’ll miss the pulling of the twists but often I’m geeked out anyway and just want to drench cinnamon bread in icing,” one Redditor said.

Free Pizza and Fire Engines

Domino’s and the National Fire Protection Association are teaming up (as they have for the last 18 years) to deliver fire safety messages through the best medium: Free pizza! During Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 5-11), Domino’s customers who order from participating franchise-owned and corporate Domino’s stores throughout the U.S. may get their pizza delivered accompanied by a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free, and if they’re not, the firefighters will either replace the batteries or install new alarms.

Any Pizza, Any Toppings

Domino’s limited time-only Any Pizza, Any Toppings for $9.99 each is still going strong, but could disappear at any moment. “Just realized extra cheese counts as a topping, figured would still have to pay extra for that,” one happy customer said. “Last night I did stuffed crust with garlic parm, pepperoni, chicken, onions, banana peppers, diced tomatoes, provolone and cheddar blend. Delicious and made to perfection,” another added.

New Domino’s At USC

University of South Carolina students will be thrilled to have a new Domino’s opening across the street from the college’s Colonial Life Arena. The new location will be at the Gateway 737 student living development, which means hungry college kids will have plenty of reasonably priced pizza to fuel their study sessions.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hot Since ’85 Campaign

Domino’s is celebrating 40 years in the U.K. with the launch of some very cool new merchandise. “This year is a significant milestone for us, marking 40 years since Domino’s powered up its first oven in the UK in 1985,” said Melanie Howe, Domino’s chief nostalgia officer. “So, it felt right to honour being ‘hot since ’85’ with a piping hot drop that’s bold, fun, and perfectly us.”