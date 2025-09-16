Doritos Just Launched 2 Wild New Flavors

Stranger Things fans excited about the fifth and final season of the cult Netflix show will be delighted with Doritos‘ new limited time-only drop: The chip masters are dropping new flavors and retro packaging that’ll transport you straight to Hawkins, Indiana. These new flavors and packaging perfectly riff on that special 1980s Stranger Things spooky vibe, and I get the feeling they will become collector’s items.

“Our fans have been asking us for a pizza-flavored Doritos for some time, it’s one of our top requested flavors and the launch of Stranger Things Season 5 felt like the perfect time to deliver,” Tina Mahal, SVP of Marketing at PepsiCo Foods US, tells Eat This, Not That!. “The new Doritos Collisions Stranger Pizza x Cool Ranch mash-up in its retro 80’s bag was designed to fit perfectly into 1987 Hawkins where pizza is a part of fan lore and Doritos Cool Ranch would have been one of the hottest new snacks.” Here’s what fans can look forward to.

Doritos Collisions Stranger Pizza x Cool Ranch

The Doritos Collisions Stranger Pizza x Cool Ranch is the perfect mashup of pizza culture and iconic Doritos Cool Ranch, which was launched in 1986 and has been a bestselling flavor for nearly 40 years. According to the brand, pizza is not only Gen Z’s top flavor but also a highly-requested Doritos flavor. With 38% of consumers dipping their pizza in ranch, the Stranger Pizza x Cool Ranch is a no-brainer.

Doritos Minis Glow in the Dark Spicy Sweet Chili

Doritos Minis Glow in the Dark Spicy Sweet Chili is the same delicious tangy flavor chip fans love, in a very cool supernatural, glow-in-the-dark packaging perfect for Halloween. “These spicy, sweet chili Doritos taste amazing. I do not like stuff that super hot but I like a little flavor. These are absolutely amazing. They have the perfect amount of hot and sweet,” one fan said.

Retro Packaging

The Doritos retro packaging isn’t just for the new Stranger Pizza x Cool Ranch flavor—for a limited time only fans can collect Stranger Things-themed packaging on Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Sweet & Tangy BBQ and Spicy Sweet Chili, plus four Doritos and Cheetos Minis flavors. Grab them before they’re gone!

When Can I Get These Bad Boys?

Starting September 15, Doritos Collisions Stranger Pizza x Cool Ranch can be found on store shelves nationwide for a limited time only for $6.29 SRP (9oz) and $2.69 (2.625oz). The Doritos Minis Glow in the Dark Spicy Sweet Chili are now available nationwide in 5.125oz canisters for $3.49 SRP.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fan Excitement

Fans have spotted the new product online months before the launch, and expressed a lot of excitement. “They’re pretty good and spicy too,” one Redditor said. “I would straight-up murder a bag like that. For real, it wouldn’t even survive to the checkout line and I’d be paying for a empty bag,” another raved.