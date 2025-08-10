7 Dr Pepper Flavors Shoppers Say Are the Best Ever

Dr Pepper fans take soda sipping seriously. If you ask a Dr Pepper fan about their most and least favorite flavor, you might not get a simple answer. From new and innovative flavors to bottled versions and sugar-free options, DP drinkers have a lot to say on the topic. Here are 7 Dr Pepper drinks shoppers say are too good to skip.

Dr Pepper

Is there anything better than the original? According to Redditors, no. Dr Pepper purists agree that nothing beats the original. “Plain old regular Dr.Pepper, I enjoy pretty much every flavor but nothing hits the same,” one person states.

Dr Pepper with Cane Sugar

Mexican Coke is incredibly popular with Coca-Cola fans, and Dr Pepper with Cane Sugar, the DP version, is another crowd-pleaser. Also sold in a glass bottle, Dr Pepper purists note that it is made with cane sugar and is the best of the best. “I snatch that green label up any time I see it,” one says. While they can be tough to find, you can order them on Amazon.

Diet Dr Pepper and Dr Pepper Zero

Regarding the debate of Diet versus Zero Sugar, Dr Pepper fans mostly agree that the old school Diet Dr Pepper tastes better. Many note that it tastes “less sweet” than Zero. However, lots of Dr Pepper fans swear by Dr Pepper Zero, maintaining it’s the best flavor. “I’m a purist, but I drink it all day long so I don’t want sugar,” one says. “I honestly think it’s the best zero sugar soda on the market,” another adds. “It’s really kind of freaky, isn’t it? No aftertaste at all. Nothing like Coke Zero,” a third chimes in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dr Pepper Strawberries and Cream

Per many Dr Pepper fans Dr Pepper Strawberries and Cream is the best-ever flavor. One calls it “top tier! Definitely one of my favorites next to the original!” they commented on Reddit. “I think it’s the best soda I have ever tasted. No joke,” another attested. “It reminds me of strawberry milk,” one Redditor says.

Dr Pepper Dark Berry

Dr Pepper Dark Berry is no longer available, but many fans maintain it was the all-time greatest Dr Pepper flavor. “It’s a shame it was only a promotion for the Spider-Man movie,” one writes. “Should have been the permanent flavor instead of strawberries and cream,” says another. People pay a lot of money to get a taste on eBay. “Money can’t buy happiness. But it can buy Dark Berry Dr Pepper which is close,” writes one Redditor. “Dark Berry needs to be a permanent flavor. Just finished the last 12 pack I had stashed,” another chimed in.

Dr Pepper & Cream Soda

The cream soda version of Dr Pepper is another fan favorite. An “Absolutely amazing flavor,” writes one Redditor. Dr Pepper & Cream Soda is a fan-favorite. “I was never a fan of cream soda, but Dr Pepper is one of my favorite sodas of all time. So out of a little curiosity I decided to buy it. It is by far my favorite flavor, I like it even more than standard Dr Pepper,” writes one Walmart shopper.

Dr Pepper Cherry Vanilla or Cherry

Dr Pepper Cherry Vanilla is another classic. “Favourite is the cherry vanilla. I’m boring,” one says. “my favorite is original or cherry,” adds another. “Favorite is Cherry or Cherry zero,” another says.