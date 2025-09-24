5 Dr Pepper Flavors Ranked by Fan Favorites

What’s your favorite Dr Pepper flavor? This cult soda is so popular it dethroned Pepsi as the number 2 drink in America (Coca-Cola still holds the top spot). I analyzed comments on social media threads to see which flavors fans are really raving about, and focused on factors such as how frequently each flavor was mentioned as well as how enthusiastic the language was—we want the flavors people genuinely love, not just like. Here are five of the top Dr Pepper flavors ranked by fans from pretty good to “can’t live without it”.

Dr Pepper Blackberry

I personally love the Dr. Pepper Blackberry, but it’s certainly a contentious issue for soda fans. “Least – this blackberry abomination,” one Redditor said (harsh). “Sorry but Blackberry, it wasn’t that great, I prefer the Cherry or Cream Soda,” another commented. But then there are a small but vocal minority who do like it: “The new blackberry is fire”—so there.

Vanilla Float/Cream Variants

The Vanilla flavor and Cream variants are fan-favorite flavors. “Favourite is vanilla float and least favourite is coconut,” one person said. “Favourite is the cherry vanilla. I’m boring. Least favourite is either the chocolate or strawberry and cream,” another commented.

Dr Pepper Just Dropped a Wild New Frozen Dessert

Cherry

Cherry is another flavor with strong approval from Dr Pepper fans. “Favorite has been the Cherry Vanilla, either the one that was released by them or the one I get from Sonic,” one said. “Fav: Cherry Zero Sugar,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dr Pepper Dark Berry

Dark Berry comes in at number two. “DARK BERRY all the way! I’d give anything for them to bring it back,” one fan said. “Favorite: OG or Dark Berry,” another commented. “Favorite is dark berry 10000%. Least favorite is tied between coconut and strawberries and cream,” another shared.

Original (OG) Dr Pepper

To no one’s surprise who has ever actually tried it, the Original (OG) Dr Pepper comes in at number one. “Fav is OG or cherry vanilla from a freestyle machine,” one fan said. “Ice cold original in the can,” another agreed. “I nostalgically remember cherry vanilla Dr Pepper.”