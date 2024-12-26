 Skip to content

6 Best Drinks to Relieve Bloating Instantly

Registered dietitians recommend these bloat-fighting beverages for some quick relief.
Avatar for Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN
By
Published on December 26, 2024 | 8:30 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Olivia Tarantino

The holidays often come with indulgent meals, decadent desserts, and maybe a few too many cocktails—all of which can leave you feeling uncomfortably bloated. Bloating, characterized by tightness, pressure, or fullness in the stomach, can range from mildly uncomfortable to very painful. For most people, bloating tends to go away after a while, but recurring bloating may point to digestive issues, hormone fluctuations, or other serious medical conditions that cause gas and digestive contents to accumulate. (If your stomach bloating doesn't go away or you are concerned, speak to your health care professional. )

The most common cause of bloating tends to be excess intestinal gas, overeating, or eating too quickly. Thankfully, relief is within reach. The right debloating drink can help soothe your digestive system, reduce gas, and alleviate that uncomfortable bloated feeling. Whether you're recovering from a festive feast or just want quick relief, these six beverages are your go-to solutions to combat bloating. Additionally, you can try these 8 Easy Ways to Debloat After Overeating.

The Best Debloating Drinks

Kefir

kefir
Shutterstock

Kefir, a fermented milk drink rich in probiotics, aids in digestion and can be a good debloating drink option. "The beneficial microorganisms present in it help in breaking down the food in the intestines, thereby relieving gas, bloating, and other digestive discomforts," explains Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LDN, CLEC, CPT owner of Nutrition Now Counseling and author of Fueling Male Fertility.

Furthermore, kefir also promotes a balanced gut microbiota, which is vital for overall digestive health. "One study showed that after people consumed the probiotic strains found in kefir every day for three weeks, reduced bloating was observed," Manaker says.

 13 Best Probiotic-Rich Kefirs for Your Gut

Ginger Tea

Ginger tea
Shutterstock

The next time you're bloated make a cup of ginger tea says Amanda Sauceda, MS, RD owner of The Mindful Gut. "This is a great digestive aid because it encourages your stomach to empty, which means it can help relieve bloating." In addition, ginger is a carminative which means that "if you're feeling bloated because you're gassy then ginger tea can also help," Sauceda explains.

Green Tea

green tea
Shutterstock

"When it comes to beating back the bloat, green tea is key, thanks to its high levels of antioxidants and catechins," says Malina Malkani, MS, RDN, CDN owner of Malina Malkani Nutrition and author of Safe and Simple Food Allergy Prevention. Among other health-promoting benefits, catechins have strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help calm the digestive tract, decrease intestinal gas after a meal, and reduce bloating. Malkani says "I love topping off a meal with a cup of green tea to help my body optimize digestion and feel alert."

 What Happens To Your Body When You Drink Green Tea

Water

woman drinking water glass
Shutterstock

"Sometimes going back to the basics is best," says Maggie Moon, MS, RD author of The Mind Diet. Moon explains that water is a basic but good way to relieve bloating caused by dehydration-related constipation. "When there's not enough water in the body, it'll soak up water from food as it goes through the GI tract, which hardens the stool and makes it hard to pass, aka constipation. When stool lingers in the gut, bacteria have more time to metabolize it via fermentation, which produces the gas that causes bloating. This is when drinking water can help restore balance, make it easier to pass stool and take away the cause of bloating."

 7 Easy Ways To Drink More Water & Stay Hydrated

Kombucha

kombucha tea
Shutterstock

Kombucha is a fermented beverage made from tea, sugar, and a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). While there isn't a large body of scientific research specifically addressing kombucha's impact on bloating, some potential factors in kombucha may contribute to digestive health, which could indirectly help reduce bloating for some individuals explains Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board. Kombucha might influence your gut and digestive health and help with bloating due to their probiotics which are beneficial bacteria that can support the balance of the gut microbiota. A healthy gut microbiota is linked to improved digestion and may help prevent bloating.

In addition, "Fermented foods like kombucha may contain enzymes that could aid in the digestion of certain compounds. Improved digestion may reduce the likelihood of bloating," says Goodson. Lastly, kombucha is low in sugar as the sugar added to kombucha during the fermentation process is consumed by the SCOBY, resulting in a lower sugar content in the final product. "Excessive sugar intake can contribute to bloating, so choosing beverages with lower sugar levels may help some people manage bloating," explains Goodson.

Golden Milk

Turmeric Golden Milk
Shutterstock

Golden milk is made by combining turmeric, dairy or non-dairy milk, black pepper, ginger, and a touch of honey or other sweetener. Turmeric, a root that looks similar to ginger but is bright orange, contains a compound called curcumin. "Research suggests that curcumin may help reduce bloating and excessive feelings of fullness among those who struggle with indigestion, and ginger is a common remedy for bloating," Manaker explains.

This story has been updated to include additional entries, fact-checking, and copy-editing.

Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, MS, RD, CDN
Toby Amidor is an award winning dietitian and Wall Street Journal best-selling cookbook author who believes healthy and wholesome can also be appetizing and delicious. Read more about Toby
Filed Under
// // //
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
  2. Source:
  3. Source:
  4. Source:
  5. Source:
More in Healthy Eating
  • cucumber lemon ginger infused water in a glass next to a cutting board with a green border

    6 Best Drinks to Relieve Bloating Instantly

  • festive bourbon cocktails

    15 Delicious Bourbon Cocktails

  • a festive holiday ham

    What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Ham

  • a photo of a plate of french toast topped with berries

    11 Easy Christmas Breakfast Recipes

  • matcha latte

    10 'Healthy' Foods That Can Make You Gain Weight

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.