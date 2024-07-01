 Skip to content

Pepsi's Popular Long-Gone Soda Is Back—But There's Only One Place to Buy It

The tropical fruit-flavored soft drink will not be available at supermarkets.
Following the recent release of its limited-edition lime and peach-flavored sodas, Pepsi is now offering another fruit-flavored beverage. But unlike the other two new soft drinks, this one won't be sold in grocery stores. Instead, it will only be available at Little Caesars.

For the second year in a row, the popular pizza chain is offering Pepsi Pineapple. And this time, this soda is being sold in 20-ounce bottles versus the previous 16-ounce can option. However, like last year's offering, this tropical fruit-flavored drink will only be available for a limited time. Pepsi Pineapple first hit the shelves in 2020 as a limited-time flavor.

bottle of pepsi pineapple
The new Little Caesars offerings don't stop at the return of Pepsi Pineapple. Customers can order this soda flavor and the chain's Crazy Puffs, which are handheld pizza bites, for $4.99 until July 14. To redeem this deal, simply enter the promo code PINEAPPLE at checkout.

pepsi pineapple and little caesars crazy puffs advertisement
Little Caesars first launched its Crazy Puffs in March, and the menu item went viral on social media.

"Little Caesars fans love coming in for exclusive flavors they can't get anywhere else—we saw that last year within the first week of releasing Pepsi Pineapple in restaurants," Greg Hamilton, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, said in a press release. "This summer, we're offering customers the ultimate combo of flavor and value with our Crazy Puffs and Pepsi Pineapple deal to celebrate its triumphant return."

In April, Pepsi announced the launch of its lime and peach-flavored sodas in partnership with celebrity chef Bobby Flay. According to the company, these two new flavors were inspired by summer grilling, with Pepsi noting that peach and lime "are essential flavors to punch up the quintessential American BBQ." Pepsi fans can purchase these two soda flavors in 12-ounce cans or 20-ounce bottles.

Pepsi Pineapple isn't the first fast-food chain-exclusive soda to roll out this year. In May, Sprite Remix Aruba Jam hit Wendy's locations with Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. This soft drink will only be available at the fast-food chain until July 31, according to a Wendy's brand representative.

