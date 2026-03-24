5 Dumbbell Exercises That Build Shoulder Strength Faster Than Machines After 60

These dumbbell workouts trump machines every time.

Strong shoulders are more important than you may realize. They help you reach, lift, and boost your overall shoulder joint power. Maintaining shoulder strength can help you avoid injuries, including dislocations or rotator cuffs, help improve posture, and boost joint stability. In addition, they’re critical—especially as you age—to perform daily chores like carrying your grandchildren, lifting packages, and even reaching to put away clean laundry.

To get you started building shoulder strength, we’re here with five dumbbell exercises that will get the job done faster than machines after 60.

How Dumbbells Compare to Machines for Building Shoulder Strength

“I only work with free weights. No machines,” says Allison Kalsched, NASM-Certified Personal Trainer, Women’s Fitness Coach, and Co-founder of Not Your Mother’s Menopause. “Using dumbbells allows for more muscle engagement than using machines because it eliminates the work the machine is doing for you.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jose Guevara, Fitness Expert, Chiropractor, Home Gym Equipment Tester, and Owner at ShreddedDad.com, agrees that dumbbell workouts can be beneficial for building both strength and stability, as they don’t move in a fixed path.

“With a machine, you just have to worry about pushing which is good for strength but you lose the stability factor,” Guevara adds. “With dumbbells, you have to control the weight and also have the strength to move it. So dumbbells provide a better overall stimulus to the shoulder and rotator cuff muscles.”

Below, experts break down five stellar dumbbell exercises that build shoulder strength faster than machines.

Lateral Raises

Start this exercise by standing tall in a staggered stance, holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. With a slight bend in your elbows, raise the dumbbells out to the sides of your body until you reach shoulder height. Use control to slowly lower the weights, stopping right before you feel a decrease in tension. Perform 2 sets of 10 reps with a weight you can easily work with.

Standing Overhead Presses

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing inward. Press the weights overhead, extending your arms. Use control as you lower the weights to shoulder height. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps with a weight you can easily work with.

Bench Bent-Over Row

Begin by placing your right knee and right hand on a workout bench, maintaining a tall chest and tight core. Hold a dumbbell in your left hand, extending that arm toward the floor. Pull the weight up toward your ribs, keeping your elbow close to your body. Hold at the top for a moment before slowly lowering. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps with a weight you can easily work with on each side.

Incline Chest Press

Lie flat on your back on an incline bench. Hold a dumbbell in each hand just outside your chest. Keep your feet flat on the ground and maintain an engaged core. Press the dumbbells over your chest until your arms are extended but not locked out. Use control to lower the weights. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps with a weight you can easily work.

Pendulums