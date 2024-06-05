The #1 Daily Workout To Build Shoulder Strength & Boost Mobility

Strong and mobile shoulders are essential for maintaining proper posture, preventing injuries, and excelling in various physical activities. Whether you're an athlete, fitness enthusiast, or someone looking to improve their overall health, incorporating targeted shoulder exercises into your workout routine is crucial. Here is the #1 daily workout I recommend to my clients to build shoulder strength and mobility.

Remember to perform each exercise with proper form, focusing on controlled movements and engaging the target muscles. Consistency is key, so aim to include this shoulder workout at least three times per week for optimal results. By prioritizing shoulder health, you'll reduce the risk of injuries and improve your performance in various physical activities, leading to a healthier and more active lifestyle.

Shoulder Press

The shoulder press primarily targets the deltoid muscles, helping to strengthen and build muscle mass in the shoulders. Additionally, it engages the triceps and upper chest, promoting overall upper-body strength.

Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, palms facing forward. Press the weights overhead until your arms are fully extended but not locked out. Lower the weights back down to shoulder height with control. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 repetitions.

External Rotation with Resistance Band

External rotation exercises target the rotator cuff muscles, which are crucial in shoulder stability and mobility. Strengthening these muscles can help prevent injuries and improve overall shoulder function.

Hold the band in both hands with your thumbs over it. Ensure your elbows stay close to the sides of your body. Position your forearms parallel to the floor, forming 90-degree angles. Next, rotate your forearm outward against the resistance of the band. Slowly return to the starting position, maintaining tension in the band throughout the movement. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions per arm.

Face Pulls

Face pulls target the rear deltoids, rhomboids, and upper back muscles, helping to improve posture and shoulder stability. This exercise also promotes scapular retraction and strengthens the muscles responsible for pulling movements.

Attach a rope handle to a cable machine at chest height. Grasp the handles with an overhand grip, hands shoulder-width apart, and step back to create tension in the cable. Pull the handles toward your face, keeping your elbows high and wide and squeezing your shoulder blades together at the end of the movement. Slowly release the handles back to the starting position, maintaining control throughout the exercise. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.

YTWL Shoulder Complex

The YTWL shoulder complex targets multiple shoulder muscles, including the deltoids, rotator cuff, and upper back. This exercise sequence helps improve shoulder mobility, stability, and strength, making it an excellent addition to any shoulder workout routine.

Lie face down on an incline bench with a light pair of dumbbells in each hand, arms hanging straight down toward the floor. Lift the dumbbells in a Y-shape by raising your arms overhead, keeping them straight. Move the dumbbells out to the sides into a T-shape, keeping your arms straight. Pull the dumbbells back toward your body in a W-shape, bending your elbows to 90 degrees and squeezing your shoulder blades together. Finally, lower the dumbbells back down to the starting position. Perform two to three sets of eight to 10 repetitions for each letter (YTWL).