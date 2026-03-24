4 Chair Exercises That Build Leg Strength Faster Than Weight Lifting After 60

Chair exercises offer stability and an effective way to focus on leg strength as you age.

If your goal is to build stronger legs, your first instinct may be to get to the gym and start working with free weights, leg extensions, and the leg press machine. While the gym can provide a social atmosphere, you can boost your strength in this area of the body right at home. We spoke with Jose Guevara, Fitness Expert, Chiropractor, Home Gym Equipment Tester, and Owner at ShreddedDad.com, who provides us with four chair exercises you can do to build leg strength even faster than weight lifting after 60.

What Makes Chair-Based Workouts Safe and Effective

“Chair exercises provide stability and a stopping point in the population over 60 years of age so that they can still exercise with less risk of falling,” explains Guevara. “If someone that’s 60+ years old tries to do a squat and can’t balance themselves at the bottom or they don’t have the strength to come back up, they can fall and get injured.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Working with a chair provides a “safety net” and a cue so you know exactly how far down you are.

Below, Guevara shares four chair exercises that help build leg strength after 60.

Chair Squats

“Squats are a good all around quads, hamstrings, and glute builder that carry over to everyday activities like getting in and out of a chair, getting in and out of a car, when using the toilet, etc.,” Guevara explains.

Begin by standing tall in front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart on the ground. Activate your core and keep your chest lifted. Bend at the knees and hips and lower slowly into a squat—as if you’re about to sit down. Make sure your weight stays in your heels. Lightly touch the surface of the chair with your glutes. Press through your heels to rise back up.

Calf Raises

“Standing calf raises can be done by hanging on to the backrest of a chair and going up and down on your toes,” Guevara says.

Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart, facing a sturdy chair with your hands lightly resting on the backrest. Engage your core. Rise onto your toes slowly. Hold for 2 to 3 seconds at the top. Lower back down with control.

Lunges

Stand tall, perpendicular to the back of a sturdy chair with your feet parallel and hip-width apart. Step one foot forward, using the chair for support. Engage your core as you bend your knees, lowering to form 90-degree bends in both legs. Keep your upper body straight. Press through your front heel and the ball of your back foot to rise back up.

Squat Holds