5 Dumbbell Exercises That Restore Shoulder Strength Faster Than Machines After 50

Build strong, mobile shoulders by adding these essential dumbbell exercises to your routine.

You may wonder what the biggest differences are between working out with free weights versus gym machines. Dumbbells allow more freedom of movement and serve as a great tool for boosting muscle coordination, while weight machines offer a more fixed path of movement. Fitness experts agree that free weights are stellar when it comes to gaining strength. The reason is simple. Unlike machines, dumbbells don’t provide support, which means your core muscles are working to keep you balanced. This is a good thing, as those working muscles are getting stronger. You’re not reaping this benefit when performing a machine workout.

Dumbbells are an excellent choice to build shoulder strength, and this is an essential area of the body to work on as you age. Doing so can help prevent rotator cuff injuries, bad posture, and even arthritic pain. These are all age-related injuries that can hinder your confidence and independence. Strong shoulders are essential for simple tasks like lifting shopping bags, getting dressed, and even changing a lightbulb.

We spoke with Josh York, Founder and CEO of GYMGUYZ, the world’s largest in-home and on-site personal training company, who provides five dumbbell exercises that can help restore your shoulder strength faster than machines after 50. With years of experience in personal training, York spearheads a nationwide network delivering personalized fitness programs to all ages, including a significant number of adults 50+ with a focus on boosting mobility, strength, and long-term function.

Why Shoulder Strength Typically Declines With Age

Shoulder strength typically declines after 50 due to the loss of lean muscle, reduced protein production, and a decline in physical activity.

“Many people also spend more time sitting and less time moving their shoulders through a full range of motion, which can lead to stiffness and weakness,” York tells us. “As shoulder strength decreases, the difficulty of everyday tasks increases. Folding laundry, carrying groceries, or even reaching for something can become uncomfortable, and sometimes painful, tasks.”

How Free Weights Improve Your Body

Free weights call for your body to control the weight throughout each exercise, which means more muscles are working together—particularly the smaller stabilizing muscles surrounding the shoulders.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Unlike machines, which guide you through a fixed path, dumbbells allow your arms to move more naturally. This helps improve coordination and encourages a better range of motion,” York explains. “It also builds stability in the shoulder joint, which is important for maintaining strength and reducing injury risk as you get older.”

Below, York shares five of the most effective dumbbell exercises for training the shoulders after 50.

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Dumbbell Shoulder Press

“Dumbbell shoulder presses build overall shoulder strength and improve stability and control,” says York.

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing forward. Press the weights overhead, extending your arms. Use control as you lower the weights back to shoulder height. Perform 3 sets of 14 reps.

Dumbbell Lateral Raises

“Lateral raises target the side of the shoulders and helps improve shoulder shape and stability,” York notes.

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, while holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Raise the dumbbells out to the side to shoulder height. Use control to lower. Perform 2 sets of 10 reps.

Front Raise

“Front raises strengthen the front of the shoulders, which helps with lifting items and reaching above,” York says.

Begin standing tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand with your arms at your sides. Keeping your arms straight, slowly lift the dumbbells until they’re shoulder level. Hold for a moment before slowly lowering the weights to the start position. Perform 2 sets of 10 reps.

Bent-Over Reverse Fly

“Bent-over reverse flies target the rear shoulders and upper back,” York points out.

Begin by standing tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge forward at the hips, maintaining a straight back. Extend and slightly bend your arms, lifting the dumbbells out to the sides. Use control to lower the weights back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

Arnold Press

“Arnold presses are a great exercise to improve mobility and lifting weight overhead,” York says.