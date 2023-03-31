Dunkin's New Breakfast Tacos Are a Huge Miss, According to Customers

Dunkin' took a bold step when it debuted its first-ever breakfast tacos earlier this month. While the chain has cracked the code on selling coffee, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches, it set up the new item to go head-to-head with more established Mexican-inspired breakfast options on the fast-food market, like Taco Bell's breakfast burritos and quesadillas.

Unfortunately, the menu item isn't getting the welcoming reception Dunkin' hoped for. In the official announcement of the new breakfast tacos, a company executive described them as "one of the tastiest savory items we've launched at Dunkin'," but many customers are finding this to be far from the truth.

The taco consists of a warm flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn, a drizzle of tangy lime crema, and optional bacon. Dunkin's promotional pictures showed breakfast tacos with healthy portions of scrambled eggs and other toppings, but what customers are receiving isn't nearly as attractive.

In a recent Reddit post on the "Expectation vs. Reality" forum, a customer shared a picture of a Dunkin' breakfast taco that contained practically no filling.

"Is there even anything in there? Looks empty," a fellow Reddit user commented on the post.

"Not much! A little sauce, some raw onions, and about a quarter egg," responded the customer who uploaded the picture.

The post has racked up more than 370 comments so far, with many Reddit users criticizing Dunkin' and the quality of the menu item. One commenter even described it as the "most incredibly depressing breakfast taco ever."

The same picture made an appearance on the Dunkin' subreddit, inspiring other customers to share their own negative experiences. One user commented that their breakfast taco "tasted like they roasted the corn by sticking it to the top of the oven." Another said that it wasn't terrible but still "very bland."

The pool of scathing reviews grows even larger when you venture away from Reddit. Josh Wussow, who reviewed the breakfast tacos for The Takeout, described them as "average at best, and slightly off-putting at worst."

Despite all the negative buzz, some fans do seem to be digging the new menu item. Pat Ricard, a fullback for the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, announced on Twitter this week that the Dunkin' breakfast tacos are "actually not half bad." But the outpouring of anger and disappointment from other customers indicates that, at the very least, Dunkin' could have an execution problem on its hands.

The breakfast taco debacle is the latest dose of disappointment for Dunkin' fans after the chain recently confirmed it had discontinued the popular Dunkaccino. Dunkin' was contacted for comment on the breakfast taco complaints but did not immediately respond.