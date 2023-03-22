Taco Bell's Breakfast Has Some New Competition—From Dunkin'!

Dunkin' has come a long way from its roots as a coffee and donut business. Both are still the heart and soul of the global chain, but Dunkin' has given its menu a considerable upgrade with customizable breakfast sandwiches, wraps, and as of today, breakfast tacos.

That's right, Dunkin' just announced that it is selling its first-ever breakfast tacos starting on March 22. The new menu item consists of a warm flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn, and a drizzle of tangy lime crema. Customers have the option to order these tacos with or without crispy crumbled bacon.

RELATED: Taco Bell Just Announced the Return of Its Hottest Menu Items of All Time

This latest innovation from Dunkin' is sure to give Taco Bell's own breakfast lineup some fresh competition. While Taco Bell doesn't sell breakfast tacos—its breakfast menu largely consists of various breakfast burritos, quesadillas, and Crunchwraps—the items are similar enough. Like Dunkin's breakfast tacos, Taco Bell's offerings revolve around tortillas, scrambled eggs, and cheese.

Unlike Taco Bell, Dunkin' doesn't have comedian Pete Davidson in its corner to help sell the new menu option to customers. But hopefully, the debut of the new breakfast tacos can help ease the sting of the chain's unpopular decision to retire the famous Dunkaccino, a coffee and hot chocolate hybrid.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dunkin's new tacos were made with breakfast in mind, but the brand believes they can also be enjoyed as a quick bite throughout the day. Dunkin' also said that these tacos, served in Dunkin' taco holder, are designed to be eaten on the go.

"Our culinary team has expertly crafted these Breakfast Tacos with the vibrancy of Spring in mind, delivering a taste sensation that can be enjoyed any time of the day—not just for breakfast," Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin's chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "These tacos are undoubtedly one of the tastiest savory items we've launched at Dunkin'. We're thrilled for guests to try them and discover their new favorite meal to fuel their day, whether they're looking for a delicious breakfast or a mid-afternoon snack."

Dunkin' customers got a sneak peek at the new breakfast tacos when the company's spring menu leaked on Reddit last month. The leaked menu also tipped fans off to the debut of the new Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew and Carrot Cake Muffin, as well as the return of the Chocolate Croissant.