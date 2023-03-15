Dunkin' Is Discontinuing Its Famous Coffee and Hot Chocolate Hybrid

As many fast-food fans know, not even fan-favorite food products are safe from being cut from the menu. Last summer, Burger King inexplicably retired its GOAT chicken sandwich line, the Ch'King, to the disappointment of many customers. And just last week, fast-food lovers received another dose of disappointment when Taco Bell announced it was pulling the Quesarito from menus in April. This week, Dunkin' has become the latest chain to discontinue a menu item with a devoted fan base.

The brand has officially confirmed that its stores are no longer offering the famous Dunkaccino, which blends coffee and hot chocolate flavors. This includes both the hot and frozen versions of the drink.

"As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience. The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there's always the chance for its return in the future," a Dunkin' spokesperson said in a statement to TODAY.com.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The retirement of the Dunkaccino marks the end of a decades-long run for the drink. According to a post on the official Dunkin' Facebook page, the brand first introduced the hot version of the menu item in 2000. The frozen version hasn't been around for quite as long, since it debuted in 2015, according to Reuters.

The Dunkaccino grew to become a favorite among many customers, but it also carved out a spot for itself in popular culture when it was featured in a fake but memorable commercial starring legendary actor Al Pacino in the 2011 film Jack and Jill.

Though Dunkin' has just now verified that it is no longer selling Dunkaccinos, customers have been claiming for months that the coffee and donut chain pulled the product from menus.

"It's a sad day today. I'm at a Dunkin' and I just learned that they discontinued the Dunkaccino…," a Twitter user wrote in a July 2022 post. "I just found out Dunkin' discontinued the Dunkaccino and I'm so sad," another user tweeted in September 2022.

Last year, a Frozen Dunkaccino fan was so surprised to find that the drink was suddenly unavailable that they asked the Dunkin' subreddit to confirm that it did, in fact, exist at one point. Additionally, an apparent leaked memo from Dunkin' showing a list of menu items that would be discontinued, including the Dunkaccino, began circulating on the chain's subreddit last year. Dunkin' was contacted for more details on exactly when the Dunkaccino was retired but did not immediately respond

Luckily for Dunkaccino fans, customers can still get their hands on the drink or something close to it with some creative ordering. Multiple Reddit users have suggested asking for a regular hot chocolate with a shot of espresso to mimic the Dunkaccino flavors.