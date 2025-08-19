7 Dunkin’ Drinks to Order if You’re Trying to Lose Belly Fat

When trying to drop a few pounds, Dunkin’ Donuts isn’t the first place you’d typically go–in fact it’s somewhere you’d try to avoid. Sugary donuts and coffee drinks on a regular basis does not help reach wellness goals. However, you don’t need to completely ignore your cravings. Dunkin’ actually has several drinks that help fight belly fat, according to experts. You don’t have to skip your daily dose of caffeine with these smart alternatives. Here are seven Dunkin’ drinks to order when trying to meet weight loss ambitions.

Harmony Leaf Green Tea

Harmony Leaf Green Tea is a healthy choice when trying to lose weight says Fiorella DiCarlo RD, CDN, FiorellaRD.com “Green tea contains powerful antioxidants like catechins like EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate) and flavonoids like quercetin that fight free radicals that can cause inflammation in the body and contribute to weight gain.” She explains, “In addition, green tea boosts metabolism and promotes fat burning.”

Chamomile Fields Herbal

Chamomile Fields Herbal is another great choice to help meet health goals, DiCarlo says. “Chamomile tea promotes better sleep and reduces stress, which promotes a healthy metabolism. We know that inflammation and cortisol, a stress hormone, is related to increased belly fat so chamomile’s tea relaxing effects can lower cortisol levels and aid in fat loss.” She adds, “Lack of sleep also disrupts hormones related to hunger and satiety cues which can lead to overeating. Chamomile can be used to promote better sleep.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Latte

Good news-you don’t have to give up your latte. A small sized Dunkin’s latte has 4 grams of sugar and according to DiCarlo it can help with your overall health. “Lattes are a great choice with whole milk which contain 30% Calcium and 35% Vitamin D,” she says. “Not only do these vitamins work well together to promote bone health, but also aid in weight loss when part of a balanced diet.” DiCarlo adds, “Stick to whole milk because the fat in milk will help Vitamin D (a fat-soluble vitamin) to be better absorbed. Plus the protein in milk in the morning provides a metabolism boost.”

Dunkin’ Just Introduced Wild New Summer Menu

Cappuccino

You also don’t have to sacrifice a cappuccino because it’s so much better than a sugar-filled coffee,” DiCarlo says. She suggests “Choosing whole milk for better absorption of calcium and Vitamin D, which is a fat-soluble vitamin.” She explains, “Caffeine can potentially aid in weight loss because it boosts metabolism and increases fat burning.” DiCarlo also says that, “Caffeine stimulates the release of epinephrine, a hormone involved in fat breakdown. It also acts as an appetite suppressant. However, do not drink too much caffeine because it may disrupt sleep. Try to keep caffeinated drinks before noon so it has time to be oxidized from the body for better sleep.”

Espresso

If you need an espresso from Dunkin’ in the morning to help kickstart your day, DiCarlo says you can. “Espresso is a no-nonsense pick, Italian Style!,” she says. ” If you are not a coffee drinker, this little shot will help boost metabolism and still contains 118mg of caffeine, without having to drink a larger coffee. It contains no sugar and carbs, which is conducive to any weight loss diet.”

Iced Latte

An iced latte is also on the list of drinks to have at Dunkin’ that help fight belly fat. “This iced Latte boasts 9 grams of protein when using whole milk, which is a great addition to your morning weight loss routine,” DiCarlo says. Starting the morning with protein forward intake including breakfast, prevents sugar cravings, energy crashes and boosts your metabolism.” She adds, “Plus, the 4mcg of Vitamin D and Calcium 322 mg will certainly help prevent bone loss and vitamin D helps boost your immune system as well as being linked to weight loss.”

Cold Brew

A strong cold brew can give you a jolt of energy when you need a pick-me-up and it’s fitness coach approved. “The best go-to Dunkin’ order for maintaining your fitness goals is the simplest one: a cold brew with a splash of whole or almond milk,” Kristina Turnure, MS, CPT, PN1, GGS-PPN, Accredited Health & Fitness Coach and Founder at Built & Balanced says. She explains, “This provides some creaminess while keeping calories minimal. If available, add a little honey or stevia for light sweetness and a sprinkle of cinnamon for blood sugar balance.”