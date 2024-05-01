Dunkin' Launches New Summer Menu With Long-Awaited Donut Coffees

Between the warmer weather, longer stretches of sunshine, and copious outdoor activities, there's a lot to love about summer. And starting today, Dunkin' fans have yet another reason to celebrate the season.

The coffee giant just unveiled its limited-time summer menu, which includes six new items—two of which are the chain's highly-anticipated donut-flavored coffee drinks.

Described as a "'drinkable' twist on donuts," these coffees come in two new varieties: Vanilla Frosted Donut Signature Latte (420 calories per medium) and Blueberry Donut Coffee (260 calories per medium). Both options feature Dunkin's Donut Swirl flavoring, which has notes of vanilla frosting, pastry, and donut sugar, according to the chain. Customers can add this to any coffee or espresso drink.

In addition to these two coffee options, Dunkin' is expanding its Refresher lineup with its new Kiwi Watermelon Refresher. This can be made with green tea (120 calories per medium) or lemonade (230 calories per medium). As a bonus, the coffee chain has made its lemonade a permanent offering.

Moving into food, Dunkin' just released three new menu items, which include one savory option and two sweet treats.

There's the Green Goddess Wrap (260 calories), which is made with egg whites, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, feta, and green goddess dressing wrapped in green lavash. Then, there's the new Watermelon Burst Donut (250 calories). This is filled with watermelon-flavored jelly and covered in sweet red sugar.

The last new item to join Dunkin's menu is the Chocolate Chunk Cookie (370 calories). Available as a pre-packaged item, the cookie contains chunks and morsels of chocolate, pretzel bits, and notes of savory brown butter.

The excitement at Dunkin' doesn't stop at the new menu items. Rewards members get a few perks, too. They can order the chain's Refreshers, including the new Kiwi Watermelon variety, for just $3 in May and June. Rewards members can also score the new Green Goddess Wrap for $3 between May 15 and 31.

"Summer is a time for discovery and delight, and at Dunkin', we're embracing that spirit with our vibrant new menu," Beth Turenne, vice president of category management at Dunkin', said in a press release. "We've turned familiar favorites into innovative drinks and added exciting new food items to our menu, making sure our customers have what they need to power through their day."