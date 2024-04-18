9 Most Delicious Dunkin' Coffee Drinks, According to Baristas

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

By now, you've likely heard that America runs on Dunkin'. Since it was founded in 1950, the Massachusetts-based chain has grown to operate more than 9,500 restaurants in the U.S., with many dotting the East Coast.

Dunkin' slings doughnuts and breakfast sandwiches, but since 2018, the chain has increasingly focused on expanding its coffee offerings—specifically moving into the espresso market—likely to compete with Starbucks and McDonald's. The chain dropped the "Donuts" from its name in 2019, signifying its shifting focus on coffee and offerings beyond fried dough.

Nowadays, Dunkin' is known for its varied coffee menu, including hot and iced coffee, flavored coffees, frozen coffee beverages, cold brew, and espresso-based drinks.

But which drinks stand out from the rest? To find out, I asked Dunkin' employees which coffee drinks were the best on the menu. Read on to find out their top picks.

Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam

Nutrition :

Cold Brew With Sweet Cold Foam, Black (Large)

Calories : 120

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 18 g carbs (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 2 g

"My personal favorite is a cold brew with sweet cold foam, one less pump of a seasonal flavor," says Alyson, who has worked at Dunkin' for four years. She also likes to add a seasonal syrup, albeit in smaller amounts than the standard dose. "My two favorites are pumpkin and butternut syrups," she says. "Large coffees get four pumps, so I'd ask for three, with a splash of oat milk."

Alyson explains that both the swirls and the cold foam are already sweetened, so there's no need to add extra sugar. Indeed, Dunkin' offers two ways to flavor coffees: a shot or a swirl. Flavor shots are unsweetened and sugar-free, while swirls are a creamy mixture of condensed milk and flavors. Shots add 5 to 10 calories to a medium-sized drink, while flavor swirls add 150 to 160 calories, according to the company.

Alyson says the cold brew is among the best on the menu. "As someone who doesn't care for hot drinks, I prefer cold brew," she says. "Plus, the cold brew is smoother than the typical iced coffee."

Charli Cold Foam Cold Brew

Nutrition :

The Charli Cold Foam (Large)

Calories : 340

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g) Sodium: 70 mg

Carbs : 18 g carbs (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 68 g)

Protein : 4 g

Celebrity collabs can be hit or miss, but not this one. Launched in 2021 in collaboration with TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, the Charli Cold Foam cold brew is worth trying. The drink is made with a dark roast cold brew with three pumps of caramel and whole milk. Then, it's topped with a brown sugar cold foam and a sprinkle of cinnamon on top.

Two Dunkin' employees I talked to counted the drink among their favorites. "The Charli Cold Foam is really delicious," says Nic, who has worked at Dunkin' for six months. "The coffee is not too sweet, while the cinnamon and cold foam blends deliciously together in this sugary sweet mixture."

Blueberry Cold Brew

Nutrition :

Blueberry Cream Cold Brew (Large)

Calories : 130

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

Dunkin' has all the classic coffeehouse flavor shots, like vanilla or hazelnut, but it also has a couple of fruity options, like blueberry. For those who love blueberry pie, Nic suggests building a blueberry drink. "I usually add some vanilla and butter pecan syrup to a blueberry cold brew, with a little cream and sugar with cold foam on top," says Nic. "It makes it taste like a blueberry cobbler."

Iced Latte with Swirls

Nutrition :

Iced Latte With Skim Milk & Carmel Swirl (Large)

Calories : 350

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 71 g carbs (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 69 g)

Protein : 15 g

"I have two different options when I order at Dunkin, and I usually choose depending on how much I want to spend that day because one is a little cheaper than the other," says Bella, a Dunkin' barista for three years, who later moved on to Starbucks.

"The first, a little more expensive, is a latte. Order a medium iced latte with five pumps of caramel swirl and 2% milk," she says. "This one has two extra pumps of the caramel swirl, and I like the extra sweetness without adding too much. The 2% also adds a nice creamy texture, but it can also be substituted for oat milk if you prefer a non-dairy option," Bella says. "If you like something a little sweeter and creamier, this is perfect."

Iced Coffee with Swirls

Nutrition :

Iced Coffee With Cream & Sugar (Large)

Calories : 260

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 36 g)

Protein : 2 g

Alternatively, if you want to save a couple of bucks, Bella suggests ordering a medium iced coffee with four pumps of caramel swirl, four pumps of liquid cane sugar, and four shots of cream. "This one is more affordable, and it's the perfect mix between the coffee flavors and the sweetness of the syrup," she says. "The cream adds just the right amount of milkiness without overpowering the coffee if you're someone who doesn't like too much milk." And it's a good option for those who don't like lattes, as you can choose your preferred amount of milk.

Iced Pink Velvet Macchiato

Nutrition information unavailable

"My favorite drink at Dunkin' is definitely an Iced Pink Velvet macchiato," says Roxie, who has been at her Dunkin' job for six months. She's referring to the seasonal wintertime treat which returned this past December after a nearly three-year hiatus. The fan-favorite beverage combines espresso with notes of red velvet cake and cream cheese frosting. "The Pink Velvet gives you a 'sweet treat' taste with that nice kick of bold flavor from the espresso," she says.

For those who enjoy a sweeter coffee, Roxie suggests customers add a pump of vanilla bean and mocha drizzle. This drink can also be made as a frozen coffee, she says. "There are endless possibilities running with Dunkin'—I wouldn't trade my job for anything!"

Caramel Craze Iced Signature Latte

Nutrition :

Caramel Craze Signature Iced Latte with Skim Milk (Large)

Calories : 530

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 79 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 74 g)

Protein : 15 g

Holly, a manager at Dunkin', says the iced Caramel Craze latte is one of her top drinks. "It's a toss up for me between the Charli Cold Foam Cold Brew and the Iced Caramel Craze Latte," she says, noting that the caramel flavor puts this one over the top. "It's the caramel flavor for me."

The Caramel Craze has gotten a lot of love from Dunkin' fans—no wonder—it's the chain's signature latte. Pro tip: If you're looking to save a few bucks, try ordering a Caramel Swirl iced latte, which is essentially the same drink, according to Dunkin' employees on Reddit.

"It's the exact same thing as a caramel swirl latte," one wrote. "The only difference is there's mandatory whipped cream and cinnamon on top. Next time you go, ask for a caramel swirl latte with whipped cream."

Another Redditor agrees: "As someone that works at Dunkin, it feels like a bit of a scam honestly. If you just ordered a caramel latte before and asked for whipped cream and drizzle, it wouldn't cost anything extra," the person wrote.

Cookie Butter Cold Foam Cold Brew

Nutrition information unavailable

"I really like the Cookie Butter Cold Foam cold brew," says Madison, who worked at Dunkin' in 2022. Inspired by the popular Belgian-style speculoos cookie, the drink is made with cold brew and brown sugar swirl, topped with cookie butter cold foam and cookie crumbs.. The seasonal holiday drink returned to Dunkin' menus last December. "It's delicious!" she says. "I'll still go order it if it's in season. I love how sweet it is, and the cookie crumbles on top are pretty yummy."

Vanilla Bean Coolatta

Nutrition :

Vanilla Bean Coolata (Large)

Calories : 790

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 172 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 167 g)

Protein : 10 g

A Vanilla Bean Coolatta is a Dunkin' mainstay and a go-to for those looking for a sweet, frozen drink for hot days. To make it extra special, Madison suggests adding coconut shots with mocha and caramel drizzle inside the cup. "It's off-menu but pretty yummy!" she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another Dunkin' employee wrote on Reddit about the beauty of the vanilla bean flavor. "As an ex-employee, I've drank a lot of experimental drinks, and if I see something interesting that someone ordered, I always try it in the name of science," she wrote. "One of my personal favorites was the strawberry coolatta with vanilla bean. The vanilla bean is really sweet, but overall, it's yummy when used properly." So don't be afraid to try a combination of flavors in your Coolatas.