7 Ways to Get Your Body Summer-Ready With Simple Swaps

Being confident in your own skin is key to feeling good year-round, but especially in the summer months when warmer weather calls for wearing lighter clothing. If you're stuck in a rut and want to make long-term changes that will benefit your health, just a few simple food swaps can make a significant impact on how you look and just as importantly, how you feel. "Healthy swaps can really boost your nutrition intake by providing more vitamins, minerals, fiber, healthy fats and protein," says registered dietitian Julia Zumpano, RD, LD, via the Cleveland Clinic. "Not to mention it can often lead to lower calorie intake." Getting fit doesn't mean following a punishing regime where you're always deprived and miserable—here are 7 swaps that will have you feeling amazing in no time.

Swap Chips for Crudite

Crunchy snacks don't have to be unhealthy—just swap out chips for crisp vegetables."This is great if you need something crunchy to snack on," registered dietitian Dana Purcell, RD, tells Hartford Healthcare. "For added flavor, sprinkle fresh veggies with salt and pepper or dip them in hummus."

Swap Sour Cream For Greek Yogurt

Swap out your sour cream with gut-friendly Greek yogurt. Plain low-fat Greek yogurt has the same tartness and creamy consistency of sour cream with half the calories and fat. And the two foods taste almost identical," says dietician Natalie Rizzo via TODAY. "Top your tacos, quesadilla or baked potato with plain Greek yogurt, and you won't even notice the difference."

Swap Half-n-Half For Coconut Cream

Swapping half-n-half for coconut cream is a great way to go dairy-free. "If you're trying to cut back on saturated fat, consider light coconut milk or cream or even whole milk or whole milk yogurt instead of heavy cream or half-and-half depending on the recipe," Zumpano says.

14 Simple Food Swaps That Will Instantly Improve Your Diet

Swap Salt For Seaweed

Replacing table salt with nori is a great way to get flavor without too much sodium. "Most Americans eat more sodium than recommended," Cara Harbstreet, registered dietitian and owner of Street Smart Nutrition, tells TODAY. "Swapping the salt shaker for nori flakes (dried seaweed) or furikake (Japanese-style rice seasoning) infuses a savory, umami flavor into each bite without the high sodium," she adds.

Swap Potato With Cauliflower

Mashed cauliflower is a delicious alternative to mashed potatoes. "Cauliflower is a great source of vitamin C, which helps boost immunity, aids in the production of red blood cells and is essential for DNA repair," Zumpano says. "Cauliflower also provides a great source of vitamin K, which is essential for heart and bone health."

Swap Regular Flour For Almond Flour

Swap out regular flour for almond flour, experts recommend. "One of my favorite substitutions when baking and cooking is using almond flour instead of refined white flour," registered dietitian Malina Malkanite tells TODAY. "Almond flour offers a slightly sweet, mild flavor and boosts the protein, fiber, and micronutrient content of everything from muffins, pancakes and quick bread to fritters and breaded fish."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

11 Easy Food Swaps That Cut Hundreds of Calories Instantly

Swap Regular Pasta for Veggie Pasta

You don't have to give up pasta to get fit—just swap them out for spiralized vegetables. "Bean-based noodles are a great option, which can really pack on the fiber and protein and keeping you fuller longer; whereas spiralized veggies tend not to be as filling as traditional pasta," Zumpano says. "Keep in mind, bean-based pasta provides more carbs and calories than spiralized veggies, so still practice portion control."