11 Easy Food Swaps That Cut Hundreds of Calories Instantly

Are you trying to lose weight? Cutting calories and staying in a calorie deficit are pretty much fundamentals when it comes to dropping pounds. However, you can still enjoy a lot of your favorite meals – or at least versions of them – and drop a few dress sizes. Here are 11 easy food swaps, courtesy of The Diet Diva Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, that cut hundreds of calories instantly.

Swap White Rice for Cauliflower Rice

Sawpping white rice for cauliflower rice saves calories and adds fiber. "Cauliflower rice is very low in calories and provides a good amount of antioxidants and vitamins and minerals," says Collingwood. "Not to mention saving a lot of carbs when subbing for white rice."

Use Lettuce Wraps Instead of Burger Buns or Tortillas

Using lettuce wraps instead of burger buns or tortillas cuts carbs and calories. "Lettuce wraps are essentially calorie free and add a really nice crunch for a sandwich or burger. Skip the bun to make room for a handful of fries!" says Collingwood.

8 Lifestyle Tips To Maintain Your Weight Loss

Choose Zucchini Noodles Over Pasta

Zoodles – aka zucchini zoodles – lowers calorie intake while maintaining texture. "Using zucchini noodles cuts the carb and calories a lot and you can still enjoy sauces like you would regular pasta. Pair it with a lean protein for a nice 'lean and green' meal!" suggests Collingwood.

Replace Sour Cream with Greek Yogurt

Using a receipe that calls for sour cream? Use Greek yogurt instead. "Reduces fat and adds protein," says Collingwood. "Low fat or fat free Greek yogurt is not only lower in calories and fat than sour cream, but it adds protein and provides a nice tangy twist in flavor. You can also get calcium and some B vitamins from the yogurt."

Opt for Grilled Chicken Instead of Fried

Choose grilled chicken over fried as it eliminates unnecessary oils and calories. "Fried chicken holds a lot of oil in the coating of the chicken, so grilling your skinless chicken breast instead saves a lot of calories and fat," says Collingwood.

Use Avocado Instead of Mayo

Using avocado instead of may adds healthy fas while slashing calories. "Avocados are botanically a fruit and have fiber as well as potassium, folate, Vitamin C, and magnesium," Collingwood says.

50 Best-Ever Weight Loss Tips

Drink Black Coffee Instead of Sugary Drinks

Drinking black coffee instead of sugary specialty drinks cuts out added sugar and cream. "The calories and grams of sugar add up very quickly when you start pumping those sugary syrups into your coffee drinks. A little bit of milk can be nutritious, but stay away from the sugary syrups to save calories. Or drinking it black is essentially calorie free!" says Collingwood.

Eat Air-Popped Popcorn Instead of Chips

Craving something crunchy and salty? Have some air-popped popcorn instead of chips, a lower-calorie, fiber-rich snack. "Popcorn is an excellent volume food. You can have 3 cups of air popped popcorn for less than 100 calories and also get 3 grams of fiber and protein!" says Collingwood. "As a whole grain, popcorn also has some antioxidants and vitamins and minerals. Chips are very high in fat and therefore calories, and even just a handful can contribute a lot of calories and unwanted fat."

Choose Mustard Over Mayo

Choosing mustard over mayo adds flavor without the extra fat. "Mustard is another one of these essentially calorie free foods, but yet it provides an excellent flavor punch," says Collingwood. "Just one tablespoon of mayo provides almost 100 calories and 10 grams of fat with essentially no nutritional benefit."

Go for Sparkling Water Instead of Soda

Opting for sparkling water over soda eliminates empty sugar calories. "Sparkling water is simply water with carbonation added," Collingwood says. "Some brands might add some flavor or sodium, but usually the sodium is negligible. Regular sodas are packed in added sugar and therefore calories, and the calories don't really contribute to feeling any fullness for the amount you are getting compared to eating food."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Use Mashed Bananas Instead of Butter in Baking

Finally, use mashed bananas instead of butter when making, which helps your goods maintain moisture while reducing fat and calories. "Mashed bananas can be an excellent substitute for butter or oil in certain baking recipes," explains Collingwood. "You are also getting the nutritional benefits of a banana like the fiber and potassium!"