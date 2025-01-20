El Pollo Loco Is Dropping Huge Deals for 50th Anniversary—Here's What to Expect

El Pollo Loco is celebrating 50 years of success with a whole year of incredible deals and new menu items in 2025. "We're looking forward to commemorating this momentous brand milestone by giving back to our fans and community," said Liz Williams, CEO of El Pollo Loco. "Whether you've been with us from the beginning or are new to the table, our customers are at the heart of everything we do."

So what can lucky customers expect from the iconic chicken chain as part of these celebrations? El Pollo Loco is launching Loco Friday Drops; deals and giveaways specifically available on Fridays for Loco Rewards Members. "Loco Friday Drops kick off this Friday (1/17) with an 8-pc Leg & Thigh Family Meal for $19.75 at participating locations. New deals will drop for Loco Rewards Members every Friday for the remaining 50 weeks of 2025," the company says in a press release. "New deals will drop for Loco Rewards Members every Friday for the remaining 50 weeks of 2025. Sign up for the Loco Rewards app, and be sure to follow @elpolloloco on Instagram to be among the first to know about each week's drop."

El Pollo Loco will also launch new menu items and flavors in 2025 as part of the 50-year celebrations. "The first of these exciting new flavor innovations is scheduled to hit menus systemwide at the end of the month," the company says. While you're waiting for the new items to be confirmed, enjoy El Pollo Loco's Classic Double Pollo Fit Bowls until February 19, 2025. "Our Double Pollo Fit Bowls are the perfect option when you're craving bold, delicious flavors but don't want to compromise your goals," said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. "Whether you're looking to specifically increase your protein intake or get a head start on healthy eating habits for the new year, we've got you covered."

The chicken chain is also planning to remodel locations in 2025, with a bold new look. "While the new restaurant prototype includes existing brand elements – such as the fire stack gradient, logo and font – that fans have come to know and love, these elements now reflect an updated color palette, footprint and use of materials," the company says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

El Pollo Loco is also honoring its Los Angeles roots by giving back to the communities which have been destroyed by recent wildfires, including the Alvarado Street neighborhood, home to El Pollo Loco's first U.S. location. "In response to the fires that have devastated our communities, El Pollo Loco commits to donate 5,000 meals to first responders and others impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires and a monetary donation to the Red Cross and other community relief efforts."