The Best & Worst Menu Items at El Pollo Loco, According to a Dietitian

El Pollo Loco (The Crazy Chicken) started in the mid-70s as a single restaurant in Sinaloa, Mexico. The restaurant chain expanded into the United States in 1980 and now operates more than 500 restaurants located primarily throughout the western United States including California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The chain was founded on creating Mexican dishes made with fresh ingredients every day and is best known for its citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken. In fact, this grilled chicken is the star ingredient in many choices across the entire El Pollo Loco menu.

Since El Pollo Loco is a fast-food chain, you may be wondering how healthy their food is. Thankfully, there are several great options on their menu if you're trying to eat out without derailing your efforts to eat right and level up your life.

Read on to learn about 15 of the best and worst menu items at El Pollo Loco, which are divided by menu categories. Then, check out The 86 Unhealthiest Fast-Foods on the Planet.

Chicken Meals

Best: 2 Piece Leg and Thigh

Nutrition (4.7 oz) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 19g (Saturated fat: 5.5 g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 32 g

Dark chicken meat (leg and thigh) is higher in calories and saturated fat compared to white meat. However, this two-piece combination is a better bet than a 3-piece or 4-piece at the chain. This high-protein meal is moderate in calories and has no carbohydrates for individuals seeking a lower-carb lifestyle.

I'm a Dietitian—Here's What I Order at a Mexican Restaurant

Best: 2 Piece Breast and Wing

Nutrition (5.6 oz) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 970 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 44 g

This protein-lovers meal packs 44 grams of protein for just 270 calories, and it is relatively low in saturated fat for a main meal. The sodium is high, however, and is consistent with sodium levels in fast-casual restaurant meals.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Worst: 4 Piece (Breast, Thigh, Wing, Leg)

Nutrition (Per 11.3 oz.) :

Calories : 580

Fat : 30 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,770 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 76 g

This protein-packed option is not the worst choice on the menu but is the worst option of the fire-grilled chicken choices. Stick with 2-piece chicken choices to keep your calorie, fat, and saturated fat intake within normal limits. This choice provides about half of the saturated fat that you should have in a day and provides too much protein for one meal.

The #1 Healthiest Order at 9 Major Mexican Chains

Sides

Best: Broccoli

Nutrition (Per 3 oz.) :

Calories : 30

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

No surprises here, ordering a side of broccoli will be the best option for your overall diet and health. Broccoli is a cruciferous veggie with numerous health-promoting qualities including anti-cancer benefits. The menu has other nutritious sides, including pinto beans, rice, corn, and salad.

Worst: Macaroni & Cheese

Nutrition (Per 6 oz serving) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 19 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 870 mg

Carbs : 24 g (0Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 9 g

This is the worst side nutritionally, due to the high levels of calories, fat, saturated fat, and sodium. This side provides nearly half of all the saturated fat you should have in an entire day and just packs in too many calories for a side dish.

6 Unhealthiest Fast-Food Mac & Cheese Dishes

Snacks and Add-Ons

Best: Chicken Tortilla Soup

Nutrition (Per small Cup) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 1,250 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 23 g

The best option of the snacks on the menu is the protein-rich Chicken Tortilla Soup. It has a moderate amount of calories, is low in saturated fat, and provides 23 grams of high-quality protein. It is high in sodium but that is consistent with most fast-food soups. Be sure to order the small size as the large size packs in nearly double the calories, fat, and has more sodium than you need in an entire day!

The #1 Healthiest Soup at 10 Major Restaurant Chains

Worst: Chips & Queso Blanco

Nutrition (Per 5.7 oz serving) :

Calories : 540

Fat : 36 g (Saturated fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 590 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 11 g

The chips and queso come in two sizes—regular and small. The regular sizes are meant to be shared and will pack in more than 1,000 calories, so be sure to look at the size of the snacks you're ordering at the chain. This menu option is a pure fail due to the amount of cheese and fried chips that make it too high in fat, saturated fat, and sugars.

Tostadas, Double Tostadas, & Salads

Best: Double Chicken Avocado Salad

Nutrition (Per 13.3 oz serving) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 12 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 810 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 51 g

If you're a protein-seeker, this is a great option on the menu. It provides a whopping 51 grams of protein for just 350 calories. What's more, avocados provide healthy, unsaturated fats to your diet.

The Best & Worst Fast-Food Salads

Worst: Double Chicken Tostada

Nutrition (Per 20.1 oz serving) :

Calories : 990

Fat : 46 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,760 mg

Carbs : 82 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 64 g

Due to its hefty serving size, this menu option has too much of pretty much everything —calories, fat, saturated fat, sodium, carbohydrates, and protein. Because of this, it's definitely a menu option best split with a friend.

Bowls

Best: Original Pollo Bowl

Nutrition (Per 18.1 oz serving) :

Calories : 580

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 1,990 mg

Carbs : 83 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 40 g

Like any Mexican-style restaurant, bowls are generally lower-carb options than burritos, tacos, enchiladas, or tostadas. This bowl comes with chicken breast, pinto beans, rice, pico, onions and cilantro. Although it's extremely high in sodium, the calories, saturated fat, fiber, and protein counts make it a best bet when ordering a bowl at El Pollo Loco.

6 Fast-Food Chains That Serve the Best Bowls

Worst: Double Chicken Bowl

Nutrition (Per 24.1 oz serving) :

Calories : 930

Fat : 33 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 2,630 mg

Carbs : 87 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 74 g

Due to its super-sized portion, this bowl is the worst choice. Its calories, fat, saturated fat, sodium, carbs, and protein are enough for two meals. Unless you plan on sharing this or enjoying it for two main meals, it's best to skip it.

Tacos

Best: Taco al Carbon

Nutrition (Per 3.1 oz serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 15 g

The term al carbon means "cooking over coal" in Spanish. These tacos use the same grilled chicken for which El Pollo Loco is known. They're the best option, as they weigh in at less than 200 calories per taco, are low in saturated fat, provide 2 grams of fiber, and have 15 grams of high-quality protein to help keep you satisfied. A meal of 2-3 of these tacos would be a better bet than most of the other main options on the menu.

6 Healthiest Fast-Food Tacos to Try Right Now

Worst: Chicken Avocado Taco

Nutrition (Per 6.4 oz serving) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 19 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 24 g

Since most people enjoy two or more tacos as part of their meal, eating this popular taco (or multiple of them) can pack in significantly more calories and saturated fat in your meal than what you'd get from the other taco options, which have between 170 and 210 calories per taco.

7 Unhealthiest Fast-Food Tacos To Stay Away From Right Now

Burritos & Quesadillas

Best: Original BRC Burrito

Nutrition (Per 7.6 oz serving) :

Calories : 410

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1,000 mg

Carbs : 63 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 13 g

Located on the Kid's Menu, this burrito is the best bet for adults and children alike. It's made with nutritious Mexican dietary staples like rice, beans, and cheese. It won't break your calorie budget and has enough protein and fiber to keep you satisfied.

9 'Healthiest' Fast-Food Burritos To Order Right Now

Worst: Chicken Avocado Stuffed Quesadilla

Nutrition (Per 13.3 oz serving) :

Calories : 960

Fat : 58 g (Saturated fat: 25 g)

Sodium : 1,730 mg

Carbs : 56 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 54 g

A cue that a menu item isn't a healthy choice is when the word "stuffed" is in the name. This worst bet is excessively high in calories, has the saturated fat of more than a cup of super-premium ice cream, and nearly all the protein most adults need in a day.