8 Fan-Favorite Menu Items Coming Back to Chick-fil-A and More

Fast food chains are busier than ever competing for your time, attention, and—most importantly— your money, and they're clearly pulling out all the stops to make that happen. The big chains have been taking note of what customers are asking for, and are indulging that sense of nostalgia by bringing back some much-missed items to their menus (even if just for a limited time). Here are 7 fan-favorite menu items making a comeback and Chick-fil-A and more.

Chick-fil-A Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich

Chick-fil-A is bringing back the beloved Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich from January 7 to March 25, 2025, as part of their seasonal menu. The highly-coveted sandwich is made with boneless grilled breast of spicy chicken, served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce and tomato. "Winter is a great time to bring back the Grilled Spicy Deluxe, a sandwich that packs the flavor in every layer, while bringing the spice our Guests crave at this time of year," said Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. Fans are showing appreciation for the sandwich online, with one Redditor commenting "The spicy grilled with the sauce is fire🔥."

El Pollo Loco Classic Double Pollo Fit Bowl

Back for a limited time only, the Classic Double Pollo Fit Bowl contains a whopping 50 g of protein, with spinach, lettuce, a double portion of citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken breast, avocado, red cabbage and carrots, queso fresco, pepitas, and freshly prepared salsa fresca. "Our Double Pollo Fit Bowls are the perfect option when you're craving bold, delicious flavors but don't want to compromise your goals," said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. "Whether you're looking to specifically increase your protein intake or get a head start on healthy eating habits for the new year, we've got you covered." Grab yours before February 19, 2025!

White Castle French Toast Slider

White Castle is truly giving the people what they want with the return of the French Toast Slider.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"A classic breakfast item with a White Castle twist makes for the perfect, Craveable Slider that can be enjoyed at the table or on the go any time of day or night," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "This marriage of sweet and savory was an instant hit when we first introduced the French Toast Slider in 2023, and we're excited to start 2025 by giving people what they crave. Act fast, they're only sticking around for a limited time only." Get one before April 20 (or while supplies last).

Chick-fil-A Key Lime Lemonade

Chick-fil-A's Key Lime drinks were first introduced to much acclaim in 2019, and now you get to enjoy them again until March 25. The Key Lime Lemonade is "Our Classic Chick-fil-A® Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) mixed with natural Key Lime flavor for a delightfully sour and refreshing combination," the chain says. "I got the key lime lemonade today and it's bomb in my opinion 😃," one happy Redditor posted.

El Pollo Street Corn Double Pollo Fit Bowl

The second of El Pollo's limited time-only bowls, the Street Corn Double Pollo Fit Bowl is made with spinach and lettuce, topped with a double portion of citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, roasted corn and red peppers, hand-sliced avocados, queso fresco, chili lime seasoning, and freshly prepared salsa fresca. Both bowls are served with creamy cilantro dressing.

Whataburger Monterey Melt

Whataburger is bringing back an iconic fan-favorite last seen in June 2022, in honor of its 75th anniversary. "You begged for it on Reddit, slid into our DMs on Insta, and flooded the timeline with throwback pics of this melty icon. Well, we heard you—the Monterey Melt is back, baby," the chain said in a press release. "Two juicy 100% beef patties dripping in melty Monterey Jack and American cheeses, topped with grilled onions and peppers, and finished off with our signature Jalapeño Ranch sauce. It's spicy, it's meaty, it's straight-up melty perfection."

Chick-fil-A Key Lime Frosted Lemonade

The second of Chick-fil-A's seasonal comebacks, the Key Lime Frosted Lemonade is a "sweet, refreshing treat combining Chick-fil-A® Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) and our signature Icedream® dessert mixed with natural Key Lime flavor." One Chick-fil-A manager posted on Reddit that the recipe had changed for the better since 2019. "It's good! I wasn't looking forward to it because it had come out in either 2018 or 2019 and it was a brighter green and really sweet, but not in a way that really resembled key lime. They have gone with a different syrup flavor and color because it's more lime-y now."

Whataburger Chicken Fajita Taco

Whataburger is also bringing back the delicious Chicken Fajita Taco. "100% chicken breast, grilled to perfection, snug in a soft flour tortilla, getting toasty with seared onions, poblano, and red peppers—basically a fiesta in every bite," the company says.