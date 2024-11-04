12 Election Day Restaurant Deals You Can Score on Nov. 5

There are less than 24 hours until Election Day. To encourage Americans to show up to the polls, numerous businesses across the U.S., including restaurants, are offering special promotions on Nov. 5.

These offers range from discounted meals, beverages, and desserts to completely free items. While some spots will require proof of voting—aka presenting an "I Voted" sticker—others will not.

If you find you've worked up an appetite after casting that ballot, plenty of restaurants have you covered. From discounted meals to free sweet treats, here are 12 of the top restaurant deals you can score on Election Day.

Krispy Kreme

Attention, doughnut fans! Krispy Kreme is making Election Day a little sweeter by treating customers to free Original Glazed Doughnuts, with no proof of voting required. This deal is limited to one doughnut per guest. Additionally, the doughnut chain is giving out "I Voted" stickers, which will be available while supplies last.

Yogurtland

If you'd prefer a frozen treat, frozen yogurt franchise Yogurtland is giving a 15% discount to customers who present their "I Voted" sticker on Election Day. The deal will only be available in-store and excludes catering, third-party delivery, online orders, and gift cards.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

If you need to get your coffee fix, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is offering $4 regular-sized coffees at participating locations all day on Nov. 5.

Round Table Pizza

West Coast pizza chain Round Table Pizza, which has more than 400 locations, is offering customers $6 off large and extra large pizzas on Nov. 5. This promotion is available for dine-in, carryout, and delivery orders.

Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster's is inviting customers to try their luck at the arcade on Nov. 5 by offering half-priced games all day. Customers can also score a $5 draft beer, with this deal including 22 ounces of Miller Lite, Coors Light, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

These aren't the only deals you can enjoy on Election Day. Dave & Busters offers an Eat, Drink, Play Combo Meal, which costs $19.99 and includes a $10 power card, a choice of an entrée, and a fountain drink. Plus, you can score $5 Late Night Bites, which are available Sundays through Thursdays after 10 p.m.

Van Leeuwen

This ice cream chain is sweetening Election Day for those who show their "I Voted" sticker at any scoop shop. In exchange, voters will receive one $3 scoop of their choice. The promotion can be added to Van Leeuwen's Topping Tuesday deal, which allows customers to get their first topping for free.

Johnny Rockets

Johnny Rockets is treating customers to a free milkshake with any purchase at participating locations on Nov. 5. To score your frozen treat, you must show proof of voting—like your "I Voted" sticker.

Fazoli's

Enjoy one of Fazoli's Signature Bakes for $2 off on Nov. 5. Choices include the Baked Chicken Parmigiano, Loaded Baked Spaghetti, and Spicy Baked Ziti with Italian Sausage. This offer is only available in-store at participating locations.

Andy's Frozen Custard

On Nov. 4 and 5, Andy's Frozen Custard is offering its Cherry Pie Concrete across all 162 of its locations. The sweet treat is made with Andy's creamy vanilla frozen custard blended with a full piece of cherry pie, which is baked in-store. The menu item will only be available while supplies last.

Dos Toros Taqueria

After casting your vote, you can enjoy tacos, burritos, and a half-priced beer at Dos Toros Taqueria on Nov. 5. The restaurant chain, which has locations in New York and Washington, D.C., is offering 50% off beer with any in-store purchase made through its rewards program.

Junior's Restaurant & Bakery

To celebrate its 74th anniversary and Election Day, Junior's Restaurant & Bakery is offering half-priced cheesecake slices with any breakfast, lunch, or dinner entrée. The bakery is also offering $5 off whole cakes. That's not all, though. Customers who order online can score a $7 discount on whole cakes through Nov. 7.

The cheesecake deals are available online for nationwide shipping and at the following Junior's restaurants:

The landmark Junior's in Brooklyn at Flatbush Ave. EXT and DeKalb Ave

Times Square locations: 45th and Broadway, 49th and Broadway

The Foxwoods Resort & Casino in Connecticut

Grubhub

As part of its Gold Days of Grubhub+ event, the food ordering and delivery platform is offering several deals for its rewards members from Nov. 4 through Nov. 10. Here's what you can score:

Starbucks: 30% off $20+ delivery orders (up to $9 off)

Wendy's: Free Baconator, $25 minimum

KFC: $7 off $25+ delivery order

Shake Shack: Free SmokeShack, $25 minimum

Arby's: 25% off $25+ (up to $7 off)

Little Caesars: Free ExtraMostBestest Pizza, $25 minimum