Popeyes Giving Away Free Sandwiches: Here's How To Claim Yours

Among the many fast-food sandwiches that are out there, Popeyes' chicken sandwich is one of the most iconic. And now, the Louisiana Kitchen is giving fast-food fans another reason to enjoy it: by giving it out for free.

That's right. Popeyes is dishing out free chicken sandwiches from today, Oct. 28, through Nov. 10, according to QSR Magazine. That means you have 13 days to score this exciting freebie.

To redeem your sandwich, all you need to do is order at least $10 worth of food for pickup or delivery using the chain's mobile app.

The deal applies to Popeyes' three chicken sandwich options: Classic (700 calories), Spicy (700 calories), and the new Ghost Pepper variety (631 calories). This sandwich, which launched earlier this month, features the chain's crispy, all-white meat chicken breast, barrel-cured pickles, and a chili-infused ghost pepper sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

This isn't the only limited-time Popeyes deal you'll want to have on your radar. To celebrate Halloween, Popeyes is offering its "Chick or Treat" promotion through Oct. 31. With this deal, you can score a free Chocolate Chip Biscuit (310 calories) with any purchase of at least $5. This freebie is available online, through the Popeyes app, or when you ask for the promo in-person at checkout. The biscuit is filled with chocolate chips and drizzled with icing.

In addition to Halloween, the chain is helping customers celebrate Thanksgiving by bringing back its popular Cajun-Style Turkey. This seasonal offering is hand-rubbed and infused with Popeyes' signature blend of Louisiana seasonings. The spiced bird comes pre-cooked, so you just need to thaw, heat, and serve. Each turkey feeds approximately eight to 12 people. Customers can have the turkey delivered to their doorstep for $99. It's also available at stores for $54.99, though prices can vary by location.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In addition to the limited-time deals and the return of the Cajun-Style Turkey, Popeyes is offering a few other seasonal menu items. One of these is the Caramel Apple Cheesecake Cup (460 calories), which features a sweet and tangy caramel apple filling and a buttery graham cracker crust.

There are also a few new fall beverages, which include the Apple Cranberry Lemonade (360 calories), Frozen Apple Cranberry Lemonade (490 calories), and Apple Cranberry Tea. The tea is available in sweetened (190 calories) and unsweetened (50 calories) varieties.