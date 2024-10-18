The #1 Coffee Chain In America Revealed—and It's Not Starbucks or Dunkin'

For many of us, the day doesn't officially begin until we've had our first cup of coffee. We either make it at home or stop by our favorite coffee chain first thing in the morning. And while Starbucks and Dunkin' are the go-tos for millions of Americans, neither take the spot of the nation's favorite coffee chain in 2024.

This week, USA Today released its list of the 10 best coffee chains in America as part of its annual 10Best Readers Choice Awards, and the number one spot was awarded to Kaldi's Coffee, a small regional chain with fervent fandom. To pinpoint the winner, USA Today had an expert panel select the coffee chains, which were then voted on by readers.

Based in St. Louis, Mo., Kaldi's Coffee is a family-owned and operated company that opened its first location in the Demun neighborhood of St. Louis in 1994. The chain has since expanded to 18 locations in Missouri and Atlanta, according to its website.

So, what sets this chain apart from the countless coffee spots across the nation? Kaldi's Coffee prides itself on its commitment to sustainability, in addition to offering educational opportunities and supporting the communities it serves. Additionally, each cafe is designed to reflect its specific neighborhood, according to Sauce Magazine.

"With a focus on espresso-based drinks and single-origin coffees, their shops are the perfect place to grab an Americano and a breakfast burrito before starting your day," USA Today's 10Best Editors wrote.

On Oct. 22 and 23, the chain will celebrate its recent title by offering Kaldi's drip coffee for 30% off and retail coffee for $3 off.

Following Kaldi's Coffee, Joe Coffee took the runner-up spot on this year's 10Best list. This New York City-based coffee chain has been around for 21 years and has over 20 locations across the city. USA Today highlighted the chain's coffee classes, which are "designed for home baristas, budding coffee enthusiasts, and seasoned professionals alike," according to the chain's website.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Philadelphia-based Saxbys took third place this year, followed by Peet's Coffee, which was crowned America's best coffee chain in last year's 10Best list. The remaining winners on this year's list of the best coffee chains include Dutch Bros Coffee, Bluestone Lane, Starbucks, Dunkin', Scooter's Coffee, and Caribou Coffee.

Beyond announcing the country's best coffee chains, USA Today also just shared its list of America's best drive-thru coffee spots and independent coffee shops. Colorado-based Ziggi's Coffee was voted the number one coffee drive-thru, while Monomyth Coffee in Lubbock, Texas, was named the best independent coffee shop in the U.S. Outside of food and drink categories, the USA Today's 10Best contest also spotlights the best in travel and lifestyle.