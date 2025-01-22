Eli Manning Swears by These Tailgate Foods for the Ultimate Game Day Feast

Eli Manning might be best known for his moves on the football field, but he's no stranger to making moves in the food world either. The former quarterback has partnered with numerous food brands throughout the years, from Frank's Red Hot to King's Hawaiian to Quaker. But Manning is now working with a dynamic duo just in time for the Super Bowl. To celebrate the launch of Hidden Valley Ranch's new Easy Squeeze bottle, Manning has teamed up with the brand, along with Pizza Hut, to release a collectible pizza.

"Teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch and Pizza Hut to create a one-of-a-kind collectible pizza is a fun way to connect with fans and give them a chance to win a really unique, memorable piece of sports history," Manning tells us. But what exactly even is a collectible pizza? The Hidden Valley Ranch Hidden Valley Pizza is autographed by Manning and preserved in resin and one lucky fan can win it along with a year's worth of Pizza Hut 'za. Plus, 10 runners up will receive a year's supply of Hidden Valley Ranch along with a Pizza Hut pizza. How do you enter to win? Simply visit www.HVRSignaturePizza.com now through the Super Bowl kickoff and follow the instructions to enter.

Ranch dressing and pizza isn't a new combo by any means. The dynamic duo has been making fans drool for years, with many pizza lovers dipping their slices or pouring their dressing directly onto their pies.

Manning spoke to us about what makes Hidden Valley Ranch pizza such a great tailgate food in particular. "The Hidden Valley Ranch Signature Pizza delivered by Pizza Hut is like the Mona Lisa of tailgate food – beautiful, bold, and honestly, should probably be in a museum," he tells us (or, just encased in resin I guess). "Pizza's always the MVP at a tailgate, and we all know you can't have it with the ranch. It's a winning combo." And Manning certainly knows a lot about winning, having two Super Bowl wins under his belt. But that's not the only food he wants at a tailgate. "When it comes to Super Bowl snacks, pizza and ranch are a given, but if I'm going beyond that, you can't go wrong with a classic party sub," he says. "You know the one – loaded up with all the meats, cheeses, and veggies."

As a certified tailgate expert, Manning also requires all the standard chips and dips out on the table. "It's like the dependable veteran teammate – you always know it's gonna come through when you need it," he tells us. Agreed, Eli. That's totally how I feel about queso.

What other food staples is Eli a fan of? We played a quick round of Eat This, Not That! with the former quarterback and discovered that the man has pretty good taste.

Eat This, Not That! With Eli Manning

Buffalo Wings vs. BBQ Wings

BBQ's great and all, but when it comes to wings, you've gotta go Buffalo. It's got the heat,

the flavor, and it's just a classic.

Avocado Toast vs. NY Bagel with Cream Cheese

No contest. NY Bagel with Cream Cheese all the way. I'm from New Orleans, but I spent enough time in New York to know that a bagel with cream cheese is not just a snack—it's a lifestyle. Plus, you can't eat avocado toast while tailgating without getting some funny looks.

Loaded Baked Potato vs. Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet potato fries are solid, but a loaded baked potato? That's the kind of comfort food that gets you through a long game. Cheese, bacon, sour cream—it's like an instant win.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ice Cream Sundae vs. Yogurt Parfait

Sundae. It's got the toppings, the syrup, maybe a little crunch. Yogurt parfaits are good if you're trying to be healthy, but when it's time to indulge, you go with the sundae. Every time.