The 14 Best Costco Super Bowl Snacks to Grab ASAP

It's that time of year when football takes center stage in a collision of arguably the two best teams in the NFL for Super Bowl LVIII. Whether you are cheering for Kansas City or San Francisco or a Taylor Swift appearance is up to you, but pretty much everyone can agree at least two highlights of this annual showdown: the commercials and the snacks.

No matter if you're just there to catch a glimpse of Usher's halftime show, check out celeb cameos, or actually watch football, grazing while you do so is a must.

Costco is the ultimate one-stop shop for all of your Super Bowl snacking needs. From prepared foods to marinated meats, frozen goodies to dips galore, here are 14 items to pick up for your gathering. Costco also puts its TVs on sale right before the Super Bowl, so if you need a vessel for watching—the warehouse club has you covered there, too.

Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut Himalayan Salt Potato Chips

Per Serving (1 oz) : 150 calories, 9 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 110 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (2 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

Classic ridged potato chips are a must to pair with the plethora of dips that are bound to be a part of your gameday spread. These are a bit sturdier than your classic Ruffles and hold up well to any dunking. They are also delicious just on their own. You can grab a 32-ounce bag for $5.99 at the warehouse. With the price of chips these days, that's a stellar deal.

Callie's Caramelized Onion Dip

Per Serving : 110 calories, 11 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 95 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 0 g protein

Callie may be known for her South Carolina shop, Callie's Hot Little Biscuit, but she's come out with a caramelized onion dip especially for this time of year. The thick, onion dip is great for chips but Redditors find real value in spreading it on a sandwich or burger, a fun way to jazz up any sandwich or slider trays. A 24-ounce container is $8.99 in the warehouse.

Kirkland Signature Garlic Seasoned Party Wings

What's a Super Bowl party without chicken wings? Costco marinated these for you with its own Kirkland Signature garlic seasoning, making it easy to just throw them in the oven when it's halftime. (You could also buy them pre-cooked in the deli section.) Grab them for $3.99 per pound at the warehouse.

Good Foods Chicken Taco Dip

Per Serving (2 tbsp) : 50 calories, 3.5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 170 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 3 g protein

This new Good Foods dip brings all the flavor of a taco without anything artificial. Loaded with rotisserie chicken, corn, cheese and jalapeño peppers, it's sure to be a crowd pleaser. A 24-ounce container is $9.89 at the warehouse.

Bistro Pretzel Bites and Dipping Sauce

Per Serving : 300 calories, 13 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 1240 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 8 g protein

You'll find these pretzel bites in the refrigerated section of the store. The box comes with 50 pretzel bites that can be heated up in five minutes. It also comes with salt and two sauces—two containers of cheddar cheese dip and one of mustard dip, giving you everything you need for stadium-style pretzel bites. Fans on Reddit are enthusiastic. "These are amazing!!!!" one wrote. "I literally couldn't stop licking the beer cheese out of the cup." A 36.5 ounce box will run you $12.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sierra Nevada Brewing High Gravity IPA Variety Pack

Sure, you could stick to Bud Light as the official sponsor of the Super Bowl. Or, you could grab a box of these IPAs from Sierra Nevada for something new to try. This High Gravity variety pack has four different varieties to enjoy. You get six of each style (24 in total) for $30.99 in the warehouse.

Feel Good Foods Hatch Green Chile Mac & Cheese Bites

Per Serving (3 pieces) : 200 calories, 9 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 450 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 6 g protein

Portable mac and cheese? Yes, please! These lightly breaded balls of macaroni are filled with white cheddar and hatch green chiles to spice things up. Perfect air-fried for a Big Game app that's sure to go quickly. The Costco-size box is two pounds and will cost you $14.99 in the warehouse. You'll find these mostly on the West Coast.

Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips

Per Serving (1 oz) : 130 calories, 7 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (3 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 1 g protein

It's not a requirement to have anything healthy at a Super Bowl party, but when better-for-you meets delicious, it's worth it. These grain-free tortilla chips from Siete are light and crispy and also gluten- and dairy-free. A worthy pick-up for dipping or crunching on their own. A 12-ounce bag, smaller for Costco standards, will run you $5.99 at the warehouse, so pick up two!

La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip

Per Serving (2 tbsp) : 90 calories, 8 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 170 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Spinach and artichoke may be the quintessential dip for any large gathering. It's always a crowd pleaser. La Terra Fina puts its own spin on the standard with the addition of parmesan. To settle the debate between warm or cold spinach artichoke dip, this one is versatile. Serve right out of the container or heat up in another vessel for a warm and creamy take on the dip. A 31-ounce container is $8.99 at the warehouse.

Tostitos Salsa Con Queso

Per Serving (2 tbsp) : 40 calories, 2.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 280 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (1 g fiber, <1 g sugar), <1 g protein

Sometimes you eat things for the nostalgia factor, and everyone who walks by these jars of Tostitos salsa con queso will be transported to simpler times. It's worth picking up this two-pack to make stadium-style nachos or just to offer another dip to go with all the chips you're sure to add to the spread. A steal, it's just $7.99 for two 23-ounce jars at the warehouse.

Kirkland Signature Beef Chili

Per Serving (1/4 tray) : 470 calories, 19 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 1380 mg sodium, 49 g carbs (7 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 24 g protein

A vat of chili is always a crowd pleaser and it's no different on SuperBowl Sunday. Set up a bar with all the fixins'—cheese, onions, sour cream—and warm up Costco's beef chili. You'll get close to four pounds per container at $3.49 per pound and it's always a fan favorite.

Frank's Red Hot

Per Serving (5 ml) : 0 cal, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 190 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g sugar), 0 g protein

If there was ever a time to buy loads of Buffalo sauce, it would be Super Bowl Sunday, and nobody does it better than Frank's Red Hot. Douse your wings, serve it on the side, turn it into Buffalo chicken dip—the applications are endless. You'll usually find a good stock-up sale on these close to the Super Bowl. Two 25-ounce bottles will cost you $10.19 online, with $2 off right now if you buy two packages.

Ocean Pier Fried Dill Pickle Chips

Per Serving (7 pieces) : 240 cal, 19 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 650 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Fried pickles, once reserved for munching at the bar, have made their way to freezer aisles everywhere, and they'd make the perfect Super Bowl snack. Tangy, crunchy, and delicious, these breaded pickle coins can be air fried or popped in the oven. A 32-ounce package will cost $10.99 at the warehouse.

Hebrew National Kosher Beef Franks

Per Serving (49 g) : 150 cal, 13 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 480 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 6 g protein

Having hot dogs on hand for a large gathering is never a bad idea, and if temps stay mild, they can easily be thrown on the grill to appease kiddos and adults alike. These Hebrew National hot dogs are always a crowd pleaser. Leave whole or cut up to make your own take on pigs in a blanket. Four 12-ounce packages will cost you $13.59 online.