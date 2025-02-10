Erewhon Is Expanding With 3 New Stores as Shoppers Go Wild for Viral Groceries

Erewhon, the high-end grocery store famous for $20 celebrity-branded smoothies and a TikTok hot bar, might be coming to a city near you – if you live in California. This week, the owners announced they will open outposts in three new cities in 2025, their most store opening in a single year for the company. "We see 2025 as the beginning of Erewhon 2.0 — a wave of expansion for us," chief executive Tony Antoci told the Los Angeles Times.

Erewhons will open in Manhattan Beach, West Hollywood, and Glendale. The Manhattan Beach locale, the first in the South Bay, is set to open its doors in March. It will occupy a space previously inhabited by Mother's Market & Kitchen at 1700 Rosecrans Ave.

The West Hollywood store will open sometime over the summer in a space previously occupied by Sprouts, with the Glendale location set tol open toward the end of the year at 520 N. Glendale Ave, the former location of Virgil's Hardware Home Center.

There are currently 10 Erewhon locations in Los Angeles County, including the Pacific Palisades branch, temporarily closed but undamaged after the fires ravaged much of the town.

The rapid expansion was made possible after the brand's central kitchen moved to a larger industrial space in December, encompassing 65,000 square feet in Vernon. Their TikTok-viral hot bar items, including things like buffalo cauliflower, coconut chicken tenders, kale salads, and gluten-free coconut chaga brownies, are all cooked at the commissary and then delivered to the stores every morning. "It's raising the ceiling of what we can accomplish," said Tony, who called the commissary the "engine" of the business. "That means more variety, more consistency and more innovation."

This week they announced the addition of an "LA Strong Smoothie," with "100% of the proceeds donated to the Palisades and Altadena communities affected by the fire," they wrote on social media. "This smoothie is a take on our Peanut Butter Blast Smoothie, enhanced with medicinal adaptogenic mushrooms, grass-fed whey protein, and a shot of espresso, designed to provide strength and sustained energy."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Will Erewhon expand out of Southern California? Antoci admits that it's "a major focal point for us" with a store in New York "absolutely on our radar," he says. But don't expect that expansion to happen this year. "For the immediate future, we're focusing on Southern California," he said.