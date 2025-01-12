The 10 Best Aldi Frozen Foods You Can Find Right Now

Aldi is known for its stellar freezer section and right now, you can pick up some fan favorites without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking for an easy weeknight dinner or some snacks to feed your hungry crew, Aldi's got you covered.

Getting a healthy breakfast on the table is no easy feat. If you're tired of cereal (and want something healthier than that sinful daily donut), stock up on the egg-cellent options that Aldi has that will make every morning sunnier (or at least make you a little fuller).

Right now, everyone is focused on getting enough protein and the frozen aisle is the perfect place for you to stock up on the staples that you can easily toss into a stir fry or salad. If you're in love with your blender, hit up Aldi for frozen fruits to go in your next smoothie. They're frozen so they won't go bad. They've even got frozen avo, which is definitely so extra.

Man (and woman) cannot live on healthy food alone and Aldi has just the right items to satisfy your sweet tooth. Check this list before your next trip to the store.

Specially Selected Extra Colossal Raw Black Tiger Shrimp, 16 oz

Nutrition (Per Serving) : 4oz

Calories : 90

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 21 g

If you're tired of chicken and looking for an easy protein to toss into your dinner or afternoon salad, frozen shrimp is a great choice. These easy to peel, raw shrimp are huge and are also great dipped in cocktail sauce as a party appetizer. Quickly thaw them by running under cool water and then just boil, sauté or broil for a quick meal that's high in protein.

Breakfast Best Sausage & Gravy Breakfast Bowl, 7oz

Nutrition (Per Serving) : 1 bowl

Calories : 360

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 580 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 18 g

When you want a hot breakfast but don't want to spend a lot of time cooking, this frozen breakfast bowl will hit the spot. This microwaveable meal contains potatoes, eggs, sausage and cheddar cheese for a skillet that's high in protein and loaded with yummy flavor. Just three minutes in the microwave is all it takes to set yourself up to power through your day.

Season's Choice Frozen Tropical Fruit Blend, 32 oz

Nutrition (Per Serving) : incomplete info avail

Calories : 70

Fat : ? (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : ? (Fiber: ?, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : ?

A smoothie is a quick and delicious way to get a few servings of fruit in, and this tropical blend from Season's Choice is the perfect thing to stock in your freezer so you never have to worry about fruit going bad. This unsweetened blend contains pineapple, mango, strawberries and papaya and is a great source of Vitamin C. Blend it up for breakfast or as an afternoon snack that will keep you satisfied until dinnertime.

Sundae Shoppe Mixed Berry Gelato, 28.5 fl oz

Nutrition (Per Serving) : 2/3 cup

Calories : 160

Fat : 6 (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 23 (Fiber: 0, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 3

Rich, creamy and fruity, this gelato from Sundae Shoppe will have you feeling like you're on the Amalfi Coast (even if you're just sitting at home in front of the TV!). Denser than ice cream, gelato has a rich texture that fans really love. With a mixture of delicious berry flavors, this dessert will satisfy the whole family (or just keep it for yourself).

Season's Choice Hash Brown Stick Shredded Potatoes, 22.9 oz

Nutrition (Per Serving) : 3 oz

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 21 (Fiber: 2, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2

Hash browns make every breakfast better and these frozen ones are easy to make in the oven or air fryer. Crispy on the outside and soft in the middle, they are popular for a reason (and buying a whole bag of them is way cheaper and more time efficient than getting them in the fast food drive thru!). For best results, cook these from frozen until they're a light golden color.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Wood Fired Five Mushroom Crust Pizza

Nutrition (Per Serving) : 1/3 pizza

Calories : 330

Fat : 18 (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 590 mg

Carbs : 38 (Fiber: 2, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 14

Mama Cozzi's is famous for great frozen pizza and if you're a mushroom lover, listen up. This amazing pizza features white. portobello, cremini, shitake and roasted mushrooms along with caramelized onions, feta, mozzarella, parmesan and romano cheeses (yum!). Place this pizza directly on the oven rack and bake – that's it! The only problem will be if you have to share it.

Season's Choice Steamed Edamame

Nutrition (Per Serving) : info not available

Calories :

Fat : (Saturated Fat: g)

Sodium : mg

Carbs : (Fiber: , Sugar: g)

Protein :

If you love edamame, this frozen bag of it is all of the pleasure with none of the hard work! These little soybeans are free from their pods, making it easier for them to get in your belly. Edamame is a low-calorie snack that makes a great appetizer, too. Toss some in a salad to make it even more colorful and fun.

Season's Choice Frozen Avocado Chunks

Nutrition (Per Serving) : ¼ cup

Calories : 80

Fat : 7 (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 4 (Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 1 g

Avocado is a healthy, yummy fat that we love on toast, in smoothies and of course as the main ingredient of guac. But finding that exact window when an avocado is ripe and edible is a trick that no one seems to know how to master. Enter these frozen avocado chunks that are always ready! Just let them sit at room temp for 20-30 minutes and you're in business!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Breakfast Best Protein Buttermilk and Vanilla Waffles

Nutrition (Per Serving) : 2 waffles info is incomplete

Calories : 220

Fat : ? (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : ? (Fiber: ?g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 12 g

Frozen waffles are an easy go-to for busy mornings, and these flavorful ones are packed with protein to give you energy so you don't crash and burn. Try them with syrup, butter or even jelly or jam for a breakfast the whole family will happily eat. They come 10 to a package and are made with non-GMO ingredients.

Appetitos Original Soft Pretzels

Nutrition (Per Serving) : 1 pretzel with salt

Calories : 160

Fat : 0 (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 890 mg

Carbs : 33 (Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

Now you can have that favorite stadium or amusement park snack right from the comfort of home! These big soft pretzels are great to have on hand when hunger hits. They come with a salt packet so you can decide if you want to have them with or without salt. Microwave them or toss in the oven or toaster and you're on your way to snack nirvana!