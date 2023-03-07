4 Killer Exercises for Flatter Abs After 50

As you grow older, you'll likely notice that it's much easier to accumulate fat mass and lose muscle mass. You may also experience an expanding waistline and pants that no longer zip up. Ugh! That's why staying on top of your exercise game—specifically, performing resistance training—along with eating lots of fiber and protein is key to staying fit, lean, and sculpted. If you want to deflate your midsection and achieve flatter abs after 50, we have just the exercises for you to start doing ASAP.

We spoke with Anthony J. Yeung, CSCS, a fitness expert, who shares exactly how you can reclaim your waistline. Keep reading for the four best exercises for flatter abs after 50.

1 Kettlebell Deadlifts

To set up for this first exercise, stand tall with your feet shoulder-width distance apart and the kettlebell between your legs. The handle should be lined up with the bony portion of your ankles, Yeung notes. Hinge your hips back in order to grab the kettlebell. Before lifting the weight, make sure your shins are vertical and your torso is just about parallel to the floor. Lastly, keep your lower back flat.

"Squeeze the handle, pull your shoulders backward, and crush your armpits," Yeung instructs. "Raise the kettlebell by pushing through the ground, not by pulling up. Stand tall and squeeze your glutes at the top. On the way down, place the kettlebell at the same exact spot you lifted it from. To make this easier, elevate the kettlebell on a small box or step."

2 Elevated Pushups

For elevated pushups, you'll assume a classic pushup position. Place your hands shoulder-width distance apart on an elevated surface such as a workout bench or a couch. Make sure your hips don't sag and your lower back remains flat. Descend as you keep both elbows close to the sides of your body. If you want to make things more challenging, choose a lower surface to perform your pushups.

3 Goblet Squats

Goblet squats will have you grabbing the end of a dumbbell and holding it by your heart's center. Keep your elbows under the weight. Stand with your feet shoulder-width distance apart, toes pointed out a bit. Begin the motion by sitting back and lowering into a squat, making sure your lower back stays flat. Once you reach the bottom of the squat, press yourself up through your heels.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Stability Ball Plank

Last but not least, to round out our top-recommended exercises for flatter abs, we have the stability ball plank. Assume a plank position, placing both forearms on a stability ball. Your body should be straight and your lower back should remain flat.